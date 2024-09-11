Colorado has long served as a beacon for those with an adventurous spirit, thanks to its spectacular snow-capped peaks, scenic drives, red rock canyons, dude ranches, hot springs, and communities with echoes of the Old West.

There is so much to see and do in the state—far more than could ever be included in a single guide—but consider these eight high-altitude playgrounds a jumping-off point for some of the best weekend getaways in Colorado.

1. Breckenridge

Ah, Breck. Thanks to its proximity to Denver (about a 90-minute drive), Breckenridge is one of the most popular ski towns in the country. But even if it were more challenging to get to, we’d wager powder hounds would still seek it out. With just over 2,900 shreddable acres—reached by a staggering 35 chair lifts, including the tallest in North America—and so many peaks that they gave them numbers rather than names, the resort has ample opportunities for newbies and pros alike.

If you’re more interested in the après part of skiing, Breckenridge Distillery has the unique bragging rights of being the highest distillery in the world. It also offers a free shuttle service (call to arrange a pickup) and complimentary tastings at both the distillery, out on Airport Road, and the Main Street tasting room in town. True spirits nerds should seek out the Whiskey Blending Lab experience, during which they can taste their way through different barrels and customize a personal bourbon blend to bring home.

This summer, Breck made food-world headlines when Matt Vawter of Rootstalk won the James Beard Foundation Award for best chef in the Mountain region. He operates his stellar but unfussy restaurant out of an 1889 Victorian house on Main Street, and his seasonal tasting menu is an ode to the spoils of Colorado, from Palisade peaches to Olathe sweet corn, with handmade pastas and a killer wine and cocktail list.

As you explore the old mining town, be sure to stop into the Barney Ford Museum, which operates out of the restored 1882 home of a civil rights pioneer and businessman who was enslaved for the first 26 years of his life. And in the nearby Breckenridge Arts District, historic structures (stables, barns, shops) have been transformed into studios, where you can take classes and workshops on painting, ceramics, metalsmithing, glassblowing, and more.

Where to stay: The Carlin

Book now: thecarlinbreckenridge.com

Opened in late 2023, this “restaurant with rooms” features Swiss chalet–inspired guest suites, a seafood-focused restaurant with a wood-burning oven and raw bar, and a subterranean tavern with innovative cocktails, like the Killa Beez, made with Breckenridge Distillery bourbon, honey, lemon, chamomile, black walnut bitters, and bee pollen.

The Rocky Mountains make for a dramatic backdrop to the town of Estes Park and the historic Stanley Hotel. Courtesy of Justin Wang/Unsplash

2. Estes Park

Adjacent to Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park is a favorite for nature lovers, especially in the autumn, when aspens paint the hills gold and the elk, the unofficial mascot of the community, are in mating season. For those looking to hit the ol’ dusty trail, Boulder Brook and Sky Pond are reliable hikes. Or if your lungs and legs can handle it, see if you can bag Longs Peak, one of Colorado’s 58 famed 14ers (mountains over 14,000 feet). At 14.5 miles round-trip and with 5,100 feet of elevation gain, it’s a humbler (and it’ll probably take somewhere between 10 and 16 hours to complete), but the views from the summit are unparalleled. Alternatively, you can take things easier with a drive up scenic Trail Ridge Road, the highest continuous paved road in the United States, reaching up to 12,183 feet above sea level.

If you aren’t too afraid of heights, Kent Mountain Adventure Center takes experienced climbers up the Cloud Ladder via ferrata. Billed as the steepest of its kind in North America, adventure seekers ascend a near-vertical rock face with a bit of help from metal bars bolted into the mountain. Climbers also have to cross two sky bridges and muster the chutzpah for the final 30-foot, 110-degree overhang to get to the top.

Perhaps the most well-known accommodation in Estes Park is the Stanley Hotel—the real-life inspiration for Stephen King’s The Shining. The story goes that the author and his wife were the hotel’s only guests on the last night before it closed for the winter season. In the middle of the night, after King woke from a nightmare involving his son being chased down the hotel’s hallway by a fire hose, he lit a cigarette, and by the time he’d finished it, he’d outlined the book in his head. If you’re not staying over, drop in for an hour-long guided tour of the property ($25 for nonguest adults).

Where to stay: Trailborn Rocky Mountains

Book now: staytrailborn.com/rocky-mountains

Comprising two hotels (the main building and the “Outpost”), the new Trailborn opened in December 2023 and pairs high-design details (graphic wall hangings, modernist-skewing furniture) with rustic mountain amenities, such as communal firepits, backyard live music jams, and summer pig roasts. Kids will love the in-room camping experience and the hotel’s stuffed elk toy made from recycled plastic.

Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall is a pedestrian-only shopping district with plenty of Old West charm. Photo by Nicholas DeRenzo

3. Boulder

About a half hour’s drive northwest of Denver, this crunchy college town feels a world away from the big city. Pedestrian-friendly Pearl Street is lined with an ever-evolving roster of locally owned shops and restaurants. For outer gear, stop into Himali, a Boulder-based brand cofounded by 17-time Everest summiteer Tendi Sherpa, while John Allen Woodward is the place to go for made-on-the-premises cowboy boots, belts, buckles, and bolo ties.

You don’t have to travel far for a bit of outdoorsy fun: The Colorado Chautaqua, a National Historic Landmark, is located at the foot of the Flatiron Mountains right on the edge of town. If you’re not familiar with the Chautaqua movement, it was a push for adult education in rural America that dates back to the 1870s and involved lectures, the arts, and a summer camp vibe, and today you can catch a screening or concert in the Auditorium (past performers have included Joan Baez and B.B. King) or hike its 40 miles of trails.

Boulder likes to eat almost as much as it likes to play. Start with breakfast burritos at Santo, a northern New Mexico spot from Top Chef alum Hosea Rosenberg, or a pastry or croissant sandwich at Dry Storage, a cult-hit bakery that mills all its own flour. Continue with lunch or a cup of tea and a snack at Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse, an incredibly decorative restaurant with carved cedar columns, ceramic panels, and hand-painted ceilings that was created by artisans in the capital of Tajikistan (Boulder’s sister city) and then shipped over in 200 crates. Finish with dinner at either the brand-new Mexican restaurant Cozobi Fonda Fina, an ode to nixtamalized corn, or the Michelin-starred Frasca Food and Wine, where the tasting menu pays homage to the cuisine of Italy’s northeasternmost corner, Friuli–Venezia Giulia.

Where to stay: Moxy Boulder

Book now: marriott.com

The brand-new Moxy outpost has a sprawling lobby with abundant natural light that’s perfect for remote working, and the welcome beverage is a Japanese whiskey soda with a few drops of flavored tinctures.

The Garden of the Gods is known for its dramatic red-rock formations—and free entry. Courtesy of Melanie Magdalena/Unsplash

4. Colorado Springs

From almost anywhere in Colorado Springs, it’s possible to see Pikes Peak (the “purple mountain” in “America the Beautiful”). But don’t simply admire it from the ground—one of the loveliest ways to spend a day in the area is atop America’s Mountain. If you’re keen, it’s possible to hike to the top, but know that it’s 13 miles (one way) and gains 7,400 vertical feet in elevation. Another way up is by road—driving a personal vehicle or riding a Gray Line bus—but either way, it might be worth taking some motion sickness precautions, as there are 156 twists and turns in the 12.4-mile road. The easiest route is the Pikes Peak Cog Railway. The entire journey is about three hours round-trip (the train is 130 years old, so it’s not exactly high speed). No matter which route you go, the views are breathtaking—and not just because the air is thinner at 14,115 feet of elevation.

For an activity that gets down and dirty in the countryside, try your hand at a cattle drive at Elk Glade Outfitters. This family-owned cattle ranch gives guests a crash course in the cowboy lifestyle, and you’ll actually get into the action by herding heifers and calves across several acres on horseback. Elk Glade’s owner, Jim Johnson, personalizes each drive, so even the most inexperienced outdoorsperson can call themselves a wrangler by the end of the experience.

Another popular natural wonder is the Garden of the Gods, where the dramatic red-rock formations have earned it National Natural Landmark status. The 1,364-acre park is rife with opportunities for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and even getting around on a Segway. Bonus: Entry is free.

In addition to “the Springs,” another nickname for the town is Olympic City USA. That’s because it’s home to the Team USA training facilities, 24 National Governing Bodies of Sport, and, as of 2020, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum. Here, guests can check out a display of medals from each of the Games and interactive exhibits in which they can (virtually) challenge gold-medal winners in their sport.

Where to stay: The Broadmoor

Book now: broadmoor.com

The Broadmoor was one of the first destination resorts in the country, and it’s attracted some high-profile guests—including every president since FDR. At the 784-room property, guests can unwind at the luxury spa or eat in many award-winning restaurants. But if they’re looking for more adventure, the Broadmoor’s Emerald Valley Ranch and Cloud Camp properties immerse guests in the outdoors with unlimited access to fly-fishing, mule-riding, mountain biking, and hiking.

Downtown Fort Collins is so idyllic that it even served as an architectural inspiration for Disneyland’s Main Street, U.S.A. Photo by Page Light Studios/Shutterstock

5. Fort Collins

There’s a reason there’s a bicycle in the logo for New Belgium Brewing Company. The city where the craft beer powerhouse started has a prolific cycling scene, and Fort Collins often ranks as one of the bike-friendliest cities in the country. Bonus: There are very few hills. Consider picking up an e-bike or e-scooter from Spin to noodle around town, or opt for a guided experience with Beer & Bike Tours. The four-hour Brew Cruise includes stops and behind-the-scenes tours at three of the city’s local breweries. Standouts around town include Funkwerks, known for its saisons and sours; the pioneering Odell Brewing Company, which has been going strong since 1989; and Zwei Brewing, known for its German-inspired beers.

After a pint, stroll around the city’s charming downtown district—which is so charming, in fact, that it served as an inspiration for Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A. It’s stuffed stuffed with indie-spirited restaurants, a raucous college campus, lots of live music venues, and shops featuring work by local artists.

Fort Collins is also known for its impressive maker’s culture, and one of the quirkiest examples is the the Colorado Shoe School. Open since 2018 and helmed by a couple of retired circus performers, the school teaches students how to craft their very own kicks, largely from recycled materials, such as scrap leather and rubber made from birthday balloons. All the materials are provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own flair, like vintage fabrics, to really make the shoes their own.

Where to stay: The Elizabeth Hotel

Book now: theelizabethcolorado.com

A member of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, the Elizabeth bills itself as a music-themed hotel, and indeed, each of the guest rooms has a record player, with vinyls available to borrow in the lobby. An even cooler feature is the instrument lending library, where the more musically inclined can check out high-quality stringed instruments (guitars, mandolins, ukuleles, banjos), keyboards, amplifiers, and accessories like headphones and tuners to use free of charge. Most nights, the hotel hosts a musical show, open to both guests and visitors.

The Maroon Bells are a colorful Aspen icon during any season. Courtesy of Connor Humiston/Unsplash

6. Aspen

After drinking craft beer and complaining about transplants, skiing is arguably Colorado’s favorite pastime. Those hoping to do it in style head to Aspen Snowmass, where four mountains (Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Buttermilk, and Highlands) offer myriad ways to get your runs in. Even if you don’t ski or snowboard, it’s worth taking one of the trams to higher ground, if only for the sweeping vistas and on-mountain dining options.

If you’re here in the summer, consider venturing out to Maroon Bells, the much photographed mountains. From the far end of the lake, it’s possible to capture the two pyramid-shaped peaks reflected in the water. The hike from the parking lot to the viewpoint is less than a mile round-trip, with negligible elevation gain. For a bit more of a challenge, the moderate Crater Lake Trail and the demanding Willow Lake Trail will help you work up a sweat.

Aspen is also known for its world-class restaurants, colorful local characters, high-design fashion, and excellent art institutions. Don’t skip the Aspen Art Museum, which foregos any Rocky Mountain design clichés in favor of a sleek modern look by Japanese architect Shigeru Ban that includes a woven wood exterior. While you’re wandering the exhibits, you may spot some folks sporting an iconic symbol of the American West: a cowboy hat. It likely came from Kemo Sabe, a western store in Aspen with a cult following and myriad celebrity clients; its hats are one-of-a-kind and endlessly customizable. The western theme continues at Hotel Jerome, a three-story brick building with an eccentric cowboy vibe. Opened in 1889, it’s the city’s oldest hotel (and the first west of the Mississippi with electric lighting), and its many bars and lounges are the stuff of après legend.



Where to stay: Aspen Meadows Resort

Book now: aspenmeadows.com

Slightly off the beaten path, you’ll find this art-filled, all-suite hotel, designed by Bauhaus legend Herbert Bayer after he fled Germany. The hotel—which hosts part of the Aspen Ideas Festival—leans heavily into its Bauhaus roots, with details like Eero Saarinen tulip tables and a palette of primary colors.

Telluride is one of the best places in Colorado to channel your inner cowboy. Courtesy of Colorado Tourism Office

7. Telluride

Few things compare to driving into Telluride on a bluebird day: The historic silver-mining town in front of its mountain backdrop is so spectacular you’ll forget that you drove nearly seven hours from Denver to get here. Snuggled into an isolated box canyon, Telluride isn’t easy to reach by car (though you can take an hour-long flight from Denver), but that also means it hasn’t faced the same overdevelopment problems that other ski towns have. Its main drag has a delightful, old-timey charm, even during “large” festivals like Mountainfilm, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and Brews & Blues. Sure, A-listers have been known to buy massive chalets in these hills, but the only time you’ll feel their presence is during the annual Telluride Film Festival—attendees in 2024 included Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez, Pharrell Williams, and Saoirse Ronan.

In winter, the blockbuster mountains are braided with world-class runs that are steep, deep, and most appropriate for intermediate and advanced skiers. If that’s not your scene, the Telluride Nordic Center offers rentals and classes on the multitude of public-use cross-country trails that weave in and around the town.

In summer, consider checking out the Telluride Historical Museum (located in the town’s old 1896 hospital), hiking in the San Juan Mountains (Bear Creek Falls is a local favorite trail), visiting a hot spring (Dunton, Orvis, and Ouray Hot Springs are the closest), or going on a tour with Roudy’s Telluride Horseback Adventures.

Where to stay: New Sheridan Hotel

Book now: newsheridan.com

The New Sheridan Hotel is anything but new—it was built in 1895. The historic downtown hotel has 26 rooms, each individually decorated with Victorian-era furnishings, but its amenities are entirely modern. Don’t miss the hotel’s bar, one of the oldest in West, with its original lead-glass divider panels and mahogany wood paneling.

Colorado National Monument’s red-rock formations have earned it comparisons to the Grand Canyon. Courtesy of Jeff Heaton/Unsplash

8. Grand Junction and Palisade

Sometimes called “the Little Grand Canyon” due to its crimson-hued sandstone rock formations, the Colorado National Monument is a popular spot for hiking, biking, or a scenic drive (the 23-mile Rim Rock Drive is particularly stunning, though perhaps too strenuous for two-wheeled adventures, unless you’re incredibly fit). For trails, Devil’s Kitchen is an easy out-and-back trail, whereas Ute Canyon is a moderate option that covers much of the gorge floor.

For those interested in the Mesozoic era, there are two places to get your dino fix: Dinosaur Hill Trailhead, a one-mile loop that passes dinosaur bones and excavation sites, and the Dinosaur Journey Museum, where visitors can get their hands dirty digging for (real!) fossils and see a paleontology lab. Back in Grand Junction proper, book a table at the James Beard–nominated Bin 707 (and don’t miss the burger).

Nearby Palisade has long been famous (at least in Colorado) for its peaches; make time to drive through the town on Highway 6 and stop at farm stands and produce stalls lining the road, including the Instagram-ready Blaine’s. (Want to pick your own peaches? Head to Mt. Lincoln Peach Co., slightly farther out of town.) The aptly named—and excellent—Pêche. restaurant (“peach” in French) anchors Palisade’s quaint Main Street, with nearby Fidel’s Cocina & Bar a close second for dining destinations.

Palisade is also gaining a reputation for its up-and-coming wine region—the same sunny summer days coupled with cooler nights that make the peaches so sweet make for some dynamic, interesting grapes. There are more than 30 wineries in the region; many are on the bikeable Palisade Fruit and Wine Byway. Check out Restoration Vineyards (named for the owner’s love of fixing up old Mercedes-Benz cars), Colorado Cellars (the state’s oldest winery), Sauvage Spectrum (known for its sparkling wines), Red Fox Cellars (which doubles as a hard cidery), and the Ordinary Fellow (named after an English pub). In a picturesque setting outside of town, TWP Winery and Farmhouse offers South African–inspired lodgings and tastings that require you to sit and stay awhile—in the very best sort of way. When you tire from swirling and sipping, visit Suncrest Orchard Alpacas and Fiber Works, where you can stroll among the fruit trees with your own personal alpaca for company.

Where to stay: The Hotel Melrose

Book now: thehotelmelrose.com

The city’s first downtown boutique hotel opened in late 2023 in a 1908 rooming house, and its 16 suites and public spaces feature quirky details like mounted antlers and irreverent framed pictures (think George Washington drinking a martini). The hotel is also home to a cocktail lounge called Melrose Spirit Co., with a few clever “spiritless” drinks thrown in the mix.

Additional reporting by Cat Sposato and Katherine LaGrave. This article originally appeared online in 2022; it was most recently updated on September 5, 2024, to include current information.