Want an Alaskan Adventure? Book One of These New Cruises

In Alaska, the landscapes seem infinite, the attractions larger than life. And the best way to experience many of them is from the water. Thanks to an influx of small-ship newcomers and returning lines, you have a wide range of options for an Alaskan cruise. Find the trip that fits your taste.

Courtesy of Viking Viking ships feature sleek Scandinavian design, al fresco dining, and a snow grotto. Viking

The cruise line enters Alaskan waters for the first time in the company’s 22-year history. In May 2019, the 930-passenger Viking Orion, sets sail. Ten-night summertime itineraries between Vancouver and Seward highlight Viking’s entertaining excursion options such as dogsled rides with Iditarod huskies in Seward and gold panning in Juneau. Back on board, passengers enjoy sleek Scandinavian design, ample alfresco dining, and a snow grotto in the spa. From $5,299/person.

Courtesy of Cunard Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth offers more than 140 shore excursions on its Inside Passage circuit. Cunard

Distinguished by its Old World elegance and white-glove service, Cunard sails to Alaska for the first time in 20 years in 2019, with a series of 10-night round-trip Vancouver voyages in May and June aboard the revamped 2,081-passenger Queen Elizabeth. More than 140 shore excursions are offered on its Inside Passage circuit. Travelers will be joined onboard by a naturalist, members of the Huna Tlingit people, and an Alaskan fisherman or fisherwoman. From $1,899/person.