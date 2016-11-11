Where a Designer Finds Inspiration in Marfa

Aza Ziegler, a California-raised, New York-trained, and Los Angeles-based clothing designer, sells her surf/skate inspired brand Calle Del Mar in locations all over the world. Her unique, West Coast-inspired style is directly influenced by her roots in California—a location that shaped her creativity, worldview, and professional perspective. For a change of scenery and influence, Ziegler travels to Marfa, Texas, to hunker down and gather fresh inspiration. We asked Ziegler to take us along on her desert escape and guide us through her favorite destinations in this secluded art hub in the Lone Star State.

Describe how your upbringing in California influenced the brand you design today.

When Calle Del Mar first started to manifest, I was living in New York, working long hours and dreaming of the ease of a California summer. Growing up in California was already a huge part of my personal style, but it became an even more prominent part of my identity when I moved out of state. Calle Del Mar is the name of the street where I spent my summers and weekends growing up—where the ocean meets the mountains. I wanted to design a line that evoked a similar feeling to the one you get driving through those streets with the windows down, chasing the sun before it melts into the ocean.

Why do you travel to Marfa, Texas (a destination so far from the ocean) for artistic influence for Calle del Mar?