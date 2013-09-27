Wandering Chef: Scott Kendall in South Africa

Codfather Seafood & Sushi

“My wife and I took a five-day safari during lion mating season and then checked into our bed and breakfast in Camps Bay, a ten minute stunning shoreline drive from the heart of Cape Town. Our first mission: to find the best seafood restaurant. It’s not that we didn’t enjoy dining on boar, antelope, ostrich, and such while we were landlocked on safari, but we were ready to taste the local seafood. Everyone and anyone we ran into said we had to go to Codfather, and even though the name seemed a little off-putting, we made reservations. The first thing you notice, other then the ocean view, is the gigantic display cases of every type of fish, oyster, clam, calamari, and other seafood you can think of. You get to choose the piece of fish or seafood you want, the sauce you want it cooked in, and how big of a portion you want. How exciting is that! Everything we ordered came with four sauces, including a garlic butter and a spicy African harrissa, which I love to use at Carpe Diem. Huge portions of rice and French fries accompanied both of our selections. Anyone that is in the area has to experience this for themselves. The extensive local wine list and local craft brews only enhance the great flavors the chef uses to accentuate the fresh seafood you choose. You can even buy any of the fresh seafood or sushi to go.” 37 The Drive, Camps Bay Corner, Camps Bay, 27/(0)21-438-0782, codfather.co.za

Buitenverwachting Restaurant

“My wife, who is probably more of a foodie then I am, found Buitenverwachting Restaurant online, and wow does it deserve to be in the top three restaurants in Constantia wine country, which is located just outside of Cape Town. We wound our way in our little rental car through the countryside, passing small farms that sit in the shadows of the massive mountains that surround Cape Town. The first thing we noticed when we arrived at the restaurant was the stunning bougainvilleas and the horses grazing in the pastures. Then we kept looking and saw the vineyards in full bloom and majestic mountains filling out the background. It looked like paradise, but we had no idea what we were in for when we entered the restaurant and were escorted to a beautiful courtyard setting where our superb server showed us the menu of the day handwritten on a vintage wooden framed chalkboard. Our amuse bouche started with a carefully cut eggshell filled with caviar and créme fraîche. I hadn’t seen anything like this outside of the French Laundry in Napa. The saltiness of the dish was paired perfectly with their local winery’s bubbles. I then went on to select the beetroot tart that came out with a local goat cheese—one of the best I’ve ever tried. We then ordered the prawn salad that was served with none other than perfectly prepared sweetbreads with spring corn to brighten up the savoriness of the sweetbreads. We also couldn’t pass up the springbok, a local delicacy, which was presented with a beautiful lobe of foie gras. The chef here pulled out all the stops to deliver everything we could have hoped for and more. Make sure to check out their novel of a wine list. We could have spent an afternoon reading through those pages!” Klein Constantia Rd., Constantia, 27(0)21-794-3522, buitenverwachting.com