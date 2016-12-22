Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom to Start Serving More Booze

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom might be the “happiest place on Earth,” but for years, visitors have noted it sure would be a lot happier if more than one of the on-site restaurants sold booze.

Finally, it seems, these prayers have been answered. Sort of.

According to a recent article in the Orlando Sentinel, four more Magic Kingdom restaurants are expected to start selling alcohol this week (December 23). The move would bring to five the number of restaurants in the theme park at which frazzled parents can throw back a stiff drink.

Currently the only Magic Kingdom restaurant that serves alcoholic beverages is Be Our Guest, a “Beauty and the Beast”-themed restaurant. Once the new rules go into effect, visitors also will be able to order beer and wine at Tony’s Town Square Restaurant, Liberty Tree Tavern, Jungle Navigation Co. Ltd. Skipper Canteen, and Cinderella’s Royal Table.

Interestingly, each of the new restaurants will serve different options—beers and wines that relate at least tangentially to the overarching theme.

Tony’s, for instance, which is an Italian-style restaurant, will serve Italian wines and beers.