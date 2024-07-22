6 Tips for How to Move Abroad—and Companies That Will Help You Do It

If you think the United States has a thing or two to learn about work/life balance, you would be right. According to global employment expert Remote’s second annual study into life-work balance worldwide, the USA ranks 55th out of the 60 countries analyzed. It’s one of the reasons why many Americans have chosen to move abroad. More than 8 million U.S. expats live overseas, and a growing number of Americans are strongly considering moving abroad. According to a recent Monmouth University Polling Institute survey, the desire to move out of the country has tripled since 1974. And those who have made the move report that they are tempted by such benefits as more affordable healthcare and an improved work-life balance.

“Initially, when I left New York City and the U.S. when I was 25, it was because I felt there must be more to life than working 60-plus hours a week at a desk,” said Lola Méndez, a journalist and full-time digital nomad. “I was eager to experience the world and go on adventures. Now, nine years later, I cannot justify the astronomical expense of living in the U.S. and the unhinged work/life balance. It would be a major lifestyle dip for me to relocate back to the States and rapidly deplete my savings.”

We spoke with a handful of expats living in various parts of the world who gave us their firsthand tips on transitioning to a more permanent life overseas.

Build up your savings

Leaving it all behind and starting anew sounds utterly romantic, but there are several practicalities to consider. Funding your trip is probably the most important. Before you move abroad, it’s important to have a safety cushion for unexpected expenses and life in general.

“Make sure you have enough money saved to afford your trip, unexpected emergencies, and emergency flights home,” said Méndez.

The amount each person needs to save varies depending on the circumstances. Where are you moving to? Do you already have a job lined up? What about housing? Are you planning to wing it until you find a job?

Financial experts recommend using the 70/20/10 breakdown, where 70 percent of your income goes toward household expenses, 20 percent into savings, and 10 percent into wants or additional savings. This budgeting rule can help create a financial framework for your move abroad and how much you will need to earn in order to be able to afford life in a foreign country. Along those lines, you should also have a general sense of the cost of living to be able to calculate average expenses in your new home,

Consider health and travel insurance coverage

One of the benefits of ditching a U.S. address is that you can shed the financial burden of U.S. healthcare, which can be particularly appealing to those who are self-employed and pay out of pocket for a private insurance plan. Health insurance policies in your new country of residence will vary, but many countries outside the United States have reasonable out-of-pocket expenses for medical treatment, meaning you don’t necessarily need to have health insurance. For instance, according to International Living, a regular doctor’s visit in Mexico will rarely cost more than $50.

“I met my Danish partner in Bangkok and fell in love. We chose Denmark over the USA for several reasons, primarily healthcare,” said Olivia Liveng, a travel writer, publicist, and travel expert living in Copenhagen. “As a freelancer, paying for my health insurance in the USA was costly, whereas, in Denmark, it’s part of being a resident, making it super cost-efficient.” Liveng doesn’t pay extra for health insurance in Denmark, where there are public health benefits for residents.

That said, no medical system is perfect, so knowing as much about your prospective new healthcare system as possible ahead of time will help save a lot of stress.

“I got really sick [when I moved to Mexico]. Navigating the medical system in another country can be extremely challenging and complicated,” said Perri Goldstein, a teacher based in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. “I wish I had prepared myself for that, but as a generally healthy person, it never occurred to me.”

If you’re considering a digital nomad existence rather than going full expat, you can use a travel insurance company like SafetyWing, which offers affordable travel medical insurance. This type of insurance covers medical emergencies, hospital stays, and prescriptions. The catch, however, is that this type of travel insurance is designed for travelers who will eventually return to their home countries. It’s suitable for temporary long-term stays abroad but not for a permanent move.

Research what it’s actually like to live there

There is a big difference between a vacation and permanently moving to a new country. While your day-to-day routine may include a slower-paced lifestyle and better work/life balance, moving to a new country doesn’t equate to being on a permanent vacation. It’s important to take the time to research what the reality of living in a new destination is like for a foreigner.

“Find out about all the practicalities. Can you legally move there? What are your tax obligations? How easy is it to rent?” said Charlie Neville, marketing director at travel agency JayWay Travel and an expat currently living in Prague, Czech Republic. “Prague’s a breeze compared to Berlin, for example, where up to a hundred people show up to an open house for an apartment rental.”

Try it out for more than a few days. Try actually living there for a month. Do “normal” things like get a haircut, cook for yourself, and go to an expat meet-up group.

"[I wish I knew] just how cold and dark winter gets,” Neville added. “All my visits before moving had been in summer and autumn, and it was a magnificent autumn that year. Then I moved, and the reality of winter hit.”

It can also be difficult to get items you’re accustomed to in the USA, like certain types or brands of food and personal hygiene products, so being prepared ahead of time can give you a leg up.

“Feminine products, in general, have been a challenge while living abroad,” said Méndez. “I switched to a menstrual cup in 2016 ahead of moving to India in lieu of traditional period products, as it had been such a hassle to buy tampons in countries like Albania.”

Make a plan to visit family and loved ones

Just because you’re moving abroad doesn’t mean you’re disappearing from your life back home—unless, of course, that’s what you’re looking for. However, many expats who relocate find that adjustment to a new life also comes with feelings of missing friends and family back home. Having dates on the calendar to visit can often give new expats something to look forward to as they adjust to being in an entirely new place.

“My family is so important to me, and not seeing them every day is the hardest part of living in Copenhagen—more so than the harsh winters,” said Liveng.

Learn some of the local language

It may be a while before you’re fluent in the language of your new country (if you hadn’t already been prior to taking the leap), but until you are, learning some keywords and phrasing and practicing ahead of time can set you apart from the traditional tourist. It’s always a great way to connect with the locals who are about to become your new neighbors.

“I wish I knew to prioritize learning the Danish language before life got busy,” said Liveng. “I should have committed to Danish lessons right when I moved. Denmark makes it easy, and Danish lessons are free and in person for the first five years of your residency.”

It can be as easy as picking up a few phrases ahead of time with an app like Duolingo. Or you can dive deep into an online language-learning program like Rosetta Stone or Babbel. This Michigan State University study found that students who completed the requirements in a Babbel Spanish language course were able to improve their communication skills after 12 weeks.

Commit by settling in

While you’re testing out neighborhoods, it’s sound research to rent short-term. But once you’ve decided where you feel most at home, it can help make the decision feel more permanent if you commit to renting (or buying) your own space and decorating it with your style of furniture.

“So many people I know live in Airbnbs or sublets with cheap, ugly furniture, and they tell me it never feels like their own space,” said Jenny Hart , a travel writer now living in Mexico City. “If you’re only going abroad short term, then it doesn’t make sense to sign a lease and buy furniture, but having full [creative] ownership over your space is the best way to feel at home in a new country. I brought a lot of art and sentimental items from home with me when I moved, turning my apartment into a safe, cozy, and familiar space, even amidst a different culture.”

Resources for moving abroad

Whether you’re winging it or hiring a full-service expat relocation company, you’ll have lots of resources at your disposal when you decide to move abroad.

Those starting with a blank slate can use companies like Expatsi , whose mission is to help other U.S. citizens find their new home abroad. Created by Jen Barnett and Brett Andrews, Expatsi starts with the Expatsi Test, which can help match you to the right country. The test weighs everything from ideal weather to cost of living, politics, quality of healthcare, and beyond. It also offers a step-by-step guide for everything you may need when relocating to a new country.

Navigating the documents and paperwork you may need to legally reside in a new country can be frustrating, not to mention time consuming. And, often, if you get it wrong, you could find yourself becoming a permanent fixture in line at the consulate. Working with an agency can help relieve some of the stress and research.

“You’ll save time avoiding multiple visits [to government offices] because [agencies] make sure all your paperwork is in order first,” said Neville of JayWay Travel. “Right now, I’m working on my Czech citizenship with a local [Czech] agency called 4expats.”

Some companies are industry-specific, like Search Associates, which helps place teachers in schools around the world. Finding a job before you relocate can make the paperwork process much easier.

“I got lucky because my school in Mexico helped me figure out a lot of the paperwork, especially for work visas and insurance,” added Goldstein.

The bottom line

Whatever your reasons for wanting to live in another country, there is no denying that time spent abroad will add a colorful richness to your life. Fortunately, there are the brave ones out there who have done the legwork and helped to pave the way. Ultimately, after you’ve made the very big decision to leave the USA after you’ve done your research and prepared yourself, all you have to do is trust your gut and take the leap. You’ll never know until you go.

“Detachment from day-to-day goings on in your home country becomes possible. Choose the right country, and you’ll remove yourself from the stress of ‘culture wars’ and unpleasant political arguments,” said Neville. “When you move abroad, you’ll probably start making expat friends, but that doesn’t just mean people from your home country. Having an international group of friends is one of the best parts of living abroad. Your friends have different perspectives, experiences, and traditions for you to learn from.”