Valentine’s Day Gifts for People Who Love Travel (Almost) as Much as They Love You

Feb 11, 2019
There’s still time to pick up a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift.
14 gift ideas for the travel lover in your life
The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift for your loved ones would be a last-minute weekend getaway to the destination of their choice. But if a trip isn’t in the cards this year, the next best thing is something that will make your next trip together more fun, or a treat from their favorite destination to inspire your next visit. From rose champagne from France to packing cubes in the perfect shade of red, here are 14 ideas to show the travelers in your life just how much you love them.
Rosé may be trendy, but Ruinart has been making a sparkling version since 1764. Can’t make it to France right now? Popping open a bottle of this brut for Valentine’s Day will put you in a celebratory mode that might have you looking up flights to Paris.
Buy It: $90, wine.com
Every traveler needs a reliable rain jacket that’s both stylish and functional. This one from Danish brand Rains comes in a fun lavender color perfect for spring trips.
Buy It: $155, shop.nordstrom.com
This Swedish brand’s backpacks are spacious enough to pack everything you’d need on a plane trip—including snacks, books, and all of your chargers—plus there’s a separate padded compartment for a 15-inch laptop.
Buy It: $140, backcountry.com
If you’re looking for a classic Valentine’s Day gift, pick up this kit of six different scents from cult perfume brand Byredo. They come in travel-friendly 0.4 ounce vials, so they can go along on your next carry-on-only trip.
Buy It: $220, shop.nordstrom.com
A bright red luggage tag is on-theme for Valentine’s Day, but will also make a bag stand out on the luggage carousel.
Buy It: $95, smythson.com
Away now makes its durable aluminum suitcases in a playful shade of rose gold.
Buy It: $495, awaytravel.com
Use these leather pouches—now in an eye-catching new blood orange shade—to stash makeup or all of your charging cords in one place.
Buy It: $110, cuyana.com
Planning a trip to Scotland this year? Build anticipation for your trip by gifting a bottle of Lagavulin 8 Year Old—released to celebrate the distillery’s 200th anniversary—to your travel partner.
Buy It: $61, thewhiskyexchange.com
Spruce up any camping kit and help the national parks at the same time. For every 10 of these mugs sold, Parks Project donates $10 to the National Park Foundation’s Open Outdoors for Kids Program.
Buy It: $18, parksproject.us
Packing cubes may not be the most romantic gift, but sometimes the simple things that make travel easier are the most appreciated.
Buy It: $55, tourparavel.com
Upgrade your loved one’s walking shoes with this pair of Chuck Taylors emblazoned with the iconic Comme des Garçons heart logo.
Buy It: $135, farfetch.com
Skip the drugstore chocolate for a box of these handcrafted salted caramels from this Wisconsin-based chocolate company.
Buy It: $12, mayanachocolate.com
A pocket mirror is a must for touch-ups on the go—or for when your travel partner is hogging the hotel bathroom.
Buy It: $18, poketo.com
Whether your next trip to New York isn’t until the spring or if you simply don’t want to wait in line at this beloved Upper West Side bakery, you’ll be happy to hear that Levain delivers its signature cookies across the country.
Buy It: $27, levainbakery.com
