Valentine’s Day Gifts for People Who Love Travel (Almost) as Much as They Love You

By Lyndsey Matthews

Feb 11, 2019

There’s still time to pick up a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift.

14 gift ideas for the travel lover in your life

The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift for your loved ones would be a last-minute weekend getaway to the destination of their choice. But if a trip isn’t in the cards this year, the next best thing is something that will make your next trip together more fun, or a treat from their favorite destination to inspire your next visit. From rose champagne from France to packing cubes in the perfect shade of red, here are 14 ideas to show the travelers in your life just how much you love them. 

Courtesy of Ruinart
Ruinart brut rosé champagne

Rosé may be trendy, but Ruinart has been making a sparkling version since 1764. Can’t make it to France right now? Popping open a bottle of this brut for Valentine’s Day will put you in a celebratory mode that might have you looking up flights to Paris.

Buy It: $90, wine.com

Courtesy of Nordstrom
Rains waterproof hooded jacket

Every traveler needs a reliable rain jacket that’s both stylish and functional. This one from Danish brand Rains comes in a fun lavender color perfect for spring trips.

Buy It: $155, shop.nordstrom.com

Courtesy of Backcountry
Fjallraven Kanken No.2 laptop backpack

This Swedish brand’s backpacks are spacious enough to pack everything you’d need on a plane trip—including snacks, books, and all of your chargers—plus there’s a separate padded compartment for a 15-inch laptop.

Buy It: $140, backcountry.com

Courtesy of Nordstrom
Byredo La Sélection Valentine eau de parfum travel set

If you’re looking for a classic Valentine’s Day gift, pick up this kit of six different scents from cult perfume brand Byredo. They come in travel-friendly 0.4 ounce vials, so they can go along on your next carry-on-only trip.

Buy It: $220, shop.nordstrom.com

Courtesy of Smythson
Smythson Panama luggage tag

A bright red luggage tag is on-theme for Valentine’s Day, but will also make a bag stand out on the luggage carousel.

Buy It: $95, smythson.com

Courtesy of Away
Away Bigger Carry-On

Away now makes its durable aluminum suitcases in a playful shade of rose gold.

Buy It: $495, awaytravel.com

Courtesy of Cuyana
Cuyana vanity case set

Use these leather pouches—now in an eye-catching new blood orange shade—to stash makeup or all of your charging cords in one place.

Buy It: $110, cuyana.com

Courtesy of Lagavulin
Lagavulin 8 Year Old single malt scotch whisky

Planning a trip to Scotland this year? Build anticipation for your trip by gifting a bottle of Lagavulin 8 Year Old—released to celebrate the distillery’s 200th anniversary—to your travel partner.

Buy It: $61, thewhiskyexchange.com

Courtesy of Parks Project
National Parks Are for Lovers enamel mug

Spruce up any camping kit and help the national parks at the same time. For every 10 of these mugs sold, Parks Project donates $10 to the National Park Foundation’s Open Outdoors for Kids Program.

Buy It: $18, parksproject.us

Courtesy of Paravel
Paravel packing cube trio

Packing cubes may not be the most romantic gift, but sometimes the simple things that make travel easier are the most appreciated.

Buy It: $55, tourparavel.com

Courtesy of Farfetch

Comme des Garçons Play Converse sneakers

Upgrade your loved one’s walking shoes with this pair of Chuck Taylors emblazoned with the iconic Comme des Garçons heart logo.

Buy It: $135,  farfetch.com

Courtesy of Mayana Chocolate
Mayana Chocolate salted caramel hearts

Skip the drugstore chocolate for a box of these handcrafted salted caramels from this Wisconsin-based chocolate company.

Buy It: $12, mayanachocolate.com

Courtesy of Poketo
Poketo pocket mirror

A pocket mirror is a must for touch-ups on the go—or for when your travel partner is hogging the hotel bathroom.

Buy It: $18, poketo.com

Courtesy of Levain
Levain Bakery cookie gift box

Whether your next trip to New York isn’t until the spring or if you simply don’t want to wait in line at this beloved Upper West Side bakery, you’ll be happy to hear that Levain delivers its signature cookies across the country.

Buy It: $27, levainbakery.com

