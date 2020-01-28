Go for the (Rose) Gold: Away’s Aluminum Luggage Available in New Metallic Shades

It seems like Away launches new colors of its polycarbonate shell suitcases nearly every other week now. But anyone who prefers aluminum luggage to hard-shell plastic has only had one color option from the direct-to-consumer suitcase brand ever since its limited-edition rose gold luggage sold out last year. With the launch of its new Aluminum Edition collection, Away is bringing back its rose gold suitcases, plus two new metallic shades, including a true gold finish and a metallic black called “onyx.” (Of course, the original Away aluminum suitcase is still available in a classic silver tone, if you prefer that.)

Sold online and at Away stores everywhere from San Francisco to London, the metallic suitcase collection comes with twin TSA-approved combination locks, leather-trimmed handles, an integrated compression pad, and a removable laundry bag inside. The carry-on suitcases also have built-in ejectable batteries so you can charge your phone in transit.

The metallic rose gold, onyx, gold, and silver suitcases are currently available in all four sizes, including the Carry-On ($475), the Bigger Carry-On ($495), the Medium ($575), and the Large ($595). While these are a few hundred dollars more expensive than Away’s regular line of polycarbonate shell luggage, the Alchemy collection is quite a steal compared to other suitcases made from anodized aluminum. (Rimowa’s Original suitcase line starts at $1,100 and goes up to $1,500 for similarly sized bags.)

You’ll want to shop the Away Aluminum Edition suitcase collection now—once these limited edition colors sell out, they may never be back in stock.

This article originally appeared online on February 6, 2019; it was updated on January 28, 2020, to include current information. Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. We may earn a commission if you buy through our links.

