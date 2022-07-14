This Boutique Line’s Mystery European River Cruises Are Selling Out

In 2019, passengers boarded a ship of British brand Fred Olsen Cruise Lines in the United Kingdom and found themselves on a mystery cruise to the resort town of Great Yarmouth, and on to France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. Three years later, the mystery cruise concept is back—and travelers are eager to indulge in the surprise element of not knowing where they are sailing until after they board the ship.

Last month, upscale river cruise line Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection hosted its first-ever, 10-day mystery European river cruise, which sold out in 48 hours after initially going on sale in the spring. It was such a hit that two more such cruises are planned for the fall.

Courtesy of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises by Hello Fotographie, Germany Uniworld guests participate in a winetasting at Eberbach Abbey in Eltville, Germany, during a June mystery cruise.

According to Uniworld, the timing is ideal for this type of fun and exciting travel experience. The company’s passengers have indicated they are ready to travel despite COVID concerns and aren’t as focused on where they go as much as on just wanting to get out and see the world again.

With two more mystery sailings on this year’s roster, the line’s websites teases: “This is your chance to go on a truly once-in-a-lifetime vacation that will leave you amazed at every turn, and our chance to pull out all the stops on one of our most incredible journeys yet. The catch? Every detail of it will be a surprise, so you’ll just have to trust us to do what we do best.”