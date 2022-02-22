United’s 2/22/22 Sale Includes 22,000-Mile One-Way London Award Flights

Feb 22, 2022
Photo by Shutterstock
Ready for a hop across the pond?
JetBlue is also celebrating “Twosday” with fares as low as $349 round-trip to London.
Even though the date 2/22/22 doesn’t technically mean anything, some airlines are using this Tuesday—or “Twosday” as they’re calling it—to mark down flights to London. And we won’t say no to that, especially now that fully vaccinated travelers no longer need to submit COVID tests to enter the United Kingdom.
If you’re a United MileagePlus member, you can book an award flight on any of United’s 22 daily nonstop flights to London from the United States for just 22,000 miles each way in economy, plus taxes. Tickets must be purchased on United.com or through the United mobile app on February 22, 2022.
This sale is valid on flights that take place between March 1 and November 15, 2022.
Since round-trip purchase is required, you’ll spend 44,000 miles plus taxes and fees that start at $210. A search for award fares shows one-way fares beginning at 30,000 miles for travel dates after November 15. That means you could save 16,000 miles round-trip with this sale (taxes stay roughly the same, sale or no sale).
Those 22 nonstop flights to London Heathrow include:
Don’t have 44,000 miles currently in your United MileagePlus account? Remember, if you have a Chase Sapphire credit card, you can transfer your Ultimate Rewards points on a 1:1 basis to a United MileagePlus account (which is free to join).
ADVERTISEMENT
If you don’t have a cache of credit card points or miles to burn through, you can still purchase discounted London fares from New York starting at $349 round-trip through JetBlue’s London for Less Sale, which runs for two days from February 22 to February 23, 2022. This sale is valid on round-trip flights that take place between March 10 and May 23, 2022, and include a Saturday night stay.
JetBlue, which just launched its first transatlantic flights in 2021, is offering round-trip flights from JFK to Gatwick starting at $349 in its “core” or economy seats, or $1,939 for its lie-flat Mint suites. Round-trip flights from JFK to Heathrow start at $399 for core and $1,999 for Mint during this sale.
You can also bundle flights and hotels with JetBlue Vacations to save $400 on your trip. Bundled vacations must include a $2,000 minimum spend and be booked by February 28, for travel dates between March 4, 2022, and January 15, 2023.
>> Next: U.K. Drops Testing Requirement for Vaccinated Travelers
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy
more from afar