United’s 2/22/22 Sale Includes 22,000-Mile One-Way London Award Flights

Even though the date 2/22/22 doesn’t technically mean anything, some airlines are using this Tuesday—or “Twosday” as they’re calling it—to mark down flights to London. And we won’t say no to that, especially now that fully vaccinated travelers no longer need to submit COVID tests to enter the United Kingdom.

United: 8 U.S. cities to London from 22,000 miles each way

If you’re a United MileagePlus member, you can book an award flight on any of United’s 22 daily nonstop flights to London from the United States for just 22,000 miles each way in economy, plus taxes. Tickets must be purchased on United.com or through the United mobile app on February 22, 2022.

This sale is valid on flights that take place between March 1 and November 15, 2022.

Since round-trip purchase is required, you’ll spend 44,000 miles plus taxes and fees that start at $210. A search for award fares shows one-way fares beginning at 30,000 miles for travel dates after November 15. That means you could save 16,000 miles round-trip with this sale (taxes stay roughly the same, sale or no sale).

Those 22 nonstop flights to London Heathrow include:

7 daily flights from New York/Newark (EWR)

3 daily flights from Washington, D.C. (IAD)

3 daily flights from San Francisco (SFO)

3 daily flights from Chicago (ORD)

2 daily flights from Houston (IAH)

2 daily flights from Denver (DEN)

1 daily flight from Boston (BOS)

1 daily flight from Los Angeles (LAX)

Don’t have 44,000 miles currently in your United MileagePlus account? Remember, if you have a Chase Sapphire credit card, you can transfer your Ultimate Rewards points on a 1:1 basis to a United MileagePlus account (which is free to join).

JetBlue: JFK to London from $349 round-trip