Under Canvas Is Opening Two New Glamping Sites in Maine and Utah

If this socially distanced summer has reignited your love of camping, you can start planning ahead for 2021: Under Canvas just announced it’s now taking reservations for two new safari-inspired tented resorts opening next year. One will be near Acadia National Park in Maine and the other in the area of Utah between Lake Powell and the Grand Staircase – Escalante National Monument.

Slated to open in April 2021, Under Canvas Lake Powell – Grand Staircase will be the third Under Canvas camp in Utah and the fourth in the Southwest, creating new road trip opportunities to travel between existing Under Canvas campsites near Zion, Moab, and the Grand Canyon.

It will have 60 safari-style tents located on 220 acres at the edge of Utah’s Canyon Rim Plateau. Expect views of both Lake Powell and the Grand Staircase – Escalante National Monument, with easy access to nearby attractions, including Antelope Canyon, Horseshoe Bend, and Grosvenor Arch as well. The Lake Powell – Grand Staircase camp will be open from April 1 through October 31, 2021.

Located right on the rocky coastline of Surrey, Maine, Under Canvas Acadia will be the brand’s first Northeast location when it opens in May 2021. It will feature 63 safari-style tents set on 100 acres of land, 75 percent of which will remain untouched to maintain a minimal footprint. Cadillac Mountain Trail and Acadia National Park are a 35-minute drive from the campsite. The camp will be open from May 13 through October 31, 2021.