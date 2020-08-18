Under Canvas Is Opening Two New Glamping Sites in Maine and Utah

Photo by Bailey Made
Aug 18, 2020
Arizona’s Horseshoe Bend is just a short 25-minute drive from the upcoming Under Canvas Lake Powell – Grand Staircase camp in Utah.
The luxury camping company is now taking 2021 reservations for its first location in the Northeast and its fourth in the Southwest.
If this socially distanced summer has reignited your love of camping, you can start planning ahead for 2021: Under Canvas just announced it’s now taking reservations for two new safari-inspired tented resorts opening next year. One will be near Acadia National Park in Maine and the other in the area of Utah between Lake Powell and the Grand Staircase – Escalante National Monument.
Slated to open in April 2021, Under Canvas Lake Powell – Grand Staircase will be the third Under Canvas camp in Utah and the fourth in the Southwest, creating new road trip opportunities to travel between existing Under Canvas campsites near Zion, Moab, and the Grand Canyon.
It will have 60 safari-style tents located on 220 acres at the edge of Utah’s Canyon Rim Plateau. Expect views of both Lake Powell and the Grand Staircase – Escalante National Monument, with easy access to nearby attractions, including Antelope Canyon, Horseshoe Bend, and Grosvenor Arch as well. The Lake Powell – Grand Staircase camp will be open from April 1 through October 31, 2021.
Located right on the rocky coastline of Surrey, Maine, Under Canvas Acadia will be the brand’s first Northeast location when it opens in May 2021. It will feature 63 safari-style tents set on 100 acres of land, 75 percent of which will remain untouched to maintain a minimal footprint. Cadillac Mountain Trail and Acadia National Park are a 35-minute drive from the campsite. The camp will be open from May 13 through October 31, 2021.
The company, which opened its first camp in Yellowstone in 2012, initially planned on opening the Acadia property in 2020, along with new camps in the Hudson Valley, Yosemite, and Sonoma, with Catalina Island and Joshua Tree locations to follow in 2021. While the Yosemite and Joshua Tree camps are awaiting new opening dates, the plans for the Hudson Valley, Sonoma, and Catalina Island have been scrapped. (Under Canvas has also permanently closed its Tucson property.)
It is still operating its seven other camps during the 2020 season near U.S. national parks and monuments, including Yellowstone and Glacier in Montana, Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, as well as Moab and Zion in Utah and Grand Canyon in Arizona as mentioned earlier.
Just like its other properties, Under Canvas’s new Maine and Utah locations will also feature the brand’s “Intentional Inconveniences” when they open, including no Wi-Fi to get people off their phones and into nature, as well as pull-chain showers and low-flow toilets to use less water than a similar-sized hotel. However, the tent amenities—king-size beds, USB charging packs, and wood-burning stoves—are hardly inconvenient. Guests can also choose to stay in “Stargazer” tents that come with a viewing window located above the bed to watch the stars at night.
Reservations are open now for all nine Under Canvas locations in 2021.
