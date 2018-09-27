Vanguard 2017: Helen Hill, CEO of the Charleston Area CVB

Downtown Charleston is a window into colonial America: cobblestone streets, jasmine-scented alleyways, low-slung antebellum buildings no taller than the church steeples that dot the city.

But that charming veneer is only one piece of the story that Helen Hill, the CEO of the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, wants to tell.

“The reality is, we have a lot of history in Charleston that’s not pretty,” says Hill. “We’re not selling a modified version of the Old South in hoop skirts. We are a real place, and we want to show visitors who we really are.”

Modern Charleston has several draws: a flourishing food scene with nationally known chefs such as Mike Lata and Sean Brock, who have put the area’s rich agricultural and coastal bounty in the gastronomic spotlight. It also has swimmable beaches just 15 minutes from downtown, and the arrival of boutique shops and modern hotels in recent years has upped the city’s style ante.

Courtesy of Explore Charleston

And then there are the city’s darker sides, which Hill doesn’t shy away from. That might mean walking visitors through the daily lives of slaves at Boone Hall Plantation, or funding a forthcoming International African American Museum on the wharf where half the nation’s slaves disembarked. Or even seeing the site of the 2015 shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where nine people were killed by a white supremacist gunman—a tragedy that, Hill affirms, brought the community closer in striving for racial harmony.