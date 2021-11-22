Let Your Senses Guide the Way in 2022

A single sniff can trigger a decades-old memory. Author Maggie Downs explores what makes aromas so enduring—and how we can put our noses to work while traveling.

Downs was traveling in Egypt during the tumult of Arab Spring and having trouble leaving the country. Enter Abdullah, who secured a place for her to sleep and way to leave the following morning. “Neither of us had eaten, so [Abdullah] produced a makeshift dinner of fruit cocktail, hot dog buns, and foil-wrapped processed cheese cubes. When I confessed I was frightened by the uncertainty of the situation, he promised I would be safe. Then he taught me an Arabic proverb about the connection that is formed between people who have dined together: Between us, bread and salt. It means we’ve nourished ourselves at the same table; now we have a bond.

When he left, as a departing gift, Abdullah gave me the shemagh that had been coiled around his head.

The fragrance woven into the fabric is musky shampoo, briny sea air, sunshine, sweet grass. But there’s also a comfortable quality about the aroma, like hugging a longtime friend. It smells like trust.

A decade later, the scent can still conjure that moment in time.”

