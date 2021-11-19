Trailblazing Distillers

It was a little bit of diplomacy—and a lot of love for tequila—that catapulted Bertha González Nieves’s career into the spirits industry. At age 22, González Nieves was studying business administration at a university when she applied to a cultural exchange program called Ship for World Youth and was chosen to represent Mexico as an ambassador to the Japanese government. As part of her training, González Nieves traveled throughout Mexico to learn about the country’s industries, economy, and history. One of her stops was in Tequila, Jalisco, where visits to agave fields and distilleries started her passion for tequila that eventually led her down her career path.

Joining forces with MTV founder Bob Pittman in 2008, she created Casa Dragones, hoping to reimagine tequila and prove that it can compete alongside luxury spirits like cognac and whiskey, and even give wine a little competition when it comes to pairings within fine-dining experiences.

“I wanted to seduce that tequila drinker and the spirits connoisseur by expanding the repertoire to showcase tequila in a different light,” said González Nieves. González Nieves isn’t just producing one of Mexico’s most well-known tequila brands—she’s also honoring her Mexican culture by weaving in cultural identity and family celebrations. “Tequila is part of our social fabric in Mexico,” said González Nieves. “We have meals with our family with tequila. We pray with tequila. We declare our love with tequila. It’s part of our culture. I am selling the Mexico that I grew up in and the one that inspires me every day.”

Read on for the full interview by Yolanda Evans.