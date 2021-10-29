Sipping Tequila With the Boss: Casa Dragones CEO Bertha González Nieves

After just two days in the agave fields of Jalisco, Bertha González Nieves knew she wanted to pursue a career in tequila making.

As the world’s first “maestra tequilera,” González Nieves wants to showcase tequila in a different light.

share this article

It was a little bit of diplomacy—and a lot of love for tequila—that catapulted Bertha González Nieves’s career into the spirits industry. At age 22, González Nieves was studying business administration at a university when she applied to a cultural exchange program called Ship for World Youth and was chosen to represent Mexico as an ambassador to the Japanese government. As part of her training, González Nieves traveled throughout Mexico to learn about the country’s industries, economy, and history. One of her stops was in Tequila, Jalisco, where visits to agave fields and distilleries started her passion for tequila that eventually led her down her career path. “After two days of being there, I called my parents, and I told them I wanted to go into the tequila industry,” said González Nieves. “They thought I was too young to commit. But they knew that if it got into my heart and in my head, it was going to be difficult to sway me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Today, as CEO and cofounder of tequila brand Casa Dragones, a small-batch, ultra-premium sipping tequila, González Nieves is thankful she found a career that still excites her every day. Not that it was passion alone driving her forward: González Nieves spent a decade in senior marketing and commercial roles at Jose Cuervo International, including global director of new business and innovation and global brand director. Eventually, González Nieves decided it was time to venture out on her own to be part of the new crop of tequila producers like Espolon and Milagro that were shaping the industry for the future. Joining forces with MTV founder Bob Pittman in 2008, she created Casa Dragones, hoping to reimagine tequila and prove that it can compete alongside luxury spirits like cognac and whiskey, and even give wine a little competition when it comes to pairings within fine-dining experiences. “I wanted to seduce that tequila drinker and the spirits connoisseur by expanding the repertoire to showcase tequila in a different light,” said González Nieves. First came Casa Dragones Joven, a smooth sipping tequila with hints of vanilla and pear that can be served like a single malt or cognac. Casa Dragones Blanco and Casa Dragones Barrel Blend complete the trio of the brand’s tequila line. We have meals with our family with tequila. We pray with tequila. We declare our love with tequila.

Article continues below advertisement