Tour Operator Explorandes Collaborates With Locals to Show You the Real Peru 

The latest in our Tour Operators That Give Back Series meets the adventure travel pioneers specializing in remote and rural Peru.

In the outdoors, outfitters who are first to market can be eventually outpaced by newcomers. But in the case of Explorandes, a leader in adventure travel and the first outfitter to operate Peru’s Inca Trail trek, the quality offered to both travelers and local Peruvian communities has kept the company consistently at the front of the growing pack for the past 46 years. Focused on providing the best travel experience for guests while contributing to the sustainable development of the region through responsible tourism, Explorandes works exclusively in Peruvian destinations, including Chachapoyas, Chiclayo, Cusco, Huaraz, Ica, Lima, Paracas, Puno, and Trujillo—covering a large swath of the country. The company focuses on both social development and environmental preservation, and it works with native communities whose activities have often been excluded from the modern economic system by employing them and collaborating with them in tour development. The result enables travelers to learn about the traditions of Indigenous peoples and support an alternative way to develop and preserve the region’s culture and natural resources. Itineraries offered by Explorandes include trekking, family adventures, active trips, and cultural experiences. Hike the Lares Community Trek to follow original Inca trails and share meals with remote Andean communities for an immersive experience into a culture that some operators pass over. Go trail running, kayaking, surfing, mountain biking, river rafting, or traverse a rock wall by via ferrata. Visit archaeological sites, meet native wildlife, learn about ancestral agricultural traditions, or take part in weaving workshops. Explorandes prioritizes sustainability, offering big adventures with a small footprint, and minimizes the negative impact that operations may have on Peru’s natural and cultural heritage. The company recognizes that its success is defined by generating value to society in its business, sociocultural, and environmental management. 46 years of thoughtful trips Explorandes pioneered adventure travel in South America long before outdoor enthusiasts were flocking to Patagonia. Founded in 1975, the company focused on whisking people away from the crowds so that they could connect with local culture and the environment.

“After attending Cornell University, I returned home by driving from New York to Peru, and I decided that’s what I like to do—just travel and get to know places,” says founder Alfredo Ferreyros. “In Peru, very few visitors were hiking in the mountains, but I’d done it in Europe and the United States and I knew people were trekking in Nepal. I spent time getting to know the trails and writing up itineraries, and I decided to open a business hiking in the mountains.” Despite being told that he should be investing in sightseeing tour buses instead of outdoor equipment, because Americans weren’t likely to come in droves to walk in the Andes, Ferreyros’s travel experience and curiosity paid off. “Now, when I meet some of the younger generation, they tell me that when they study stewards of communities and the environment, Explorandes is among the positive examples they discuss,” says Ferreyros. Photo by Marco Antonio Lunch with a view is a feature of Explorandes’s tours. How Explorandes gives back Explorandes aims to always keep the local population in the foreground: creating jobs in the communities and strengthening awareness of resource protection and conservation, contributing to the development of the notion of a sustainable future. The company has developed projects in association with friends and partners from native communities of Amaru and Umasbamba in the Sacred Valley, as well as Llachón in Puno. “In the Sacred Valley, there are two different lakes that you can visit that offer aquatic activities,” says Martin Romero, the company’s general manager. “We have a partnership with the Piuray Outdoor Center where we rent the land and pay a fee for each guest. We employ the family who owns the land and community to help with kayaks, paddleboards, and bikes, as well as a culinary experience. At the other lake, where outfitters purchased land and bring in people to work, the vibe is very different. And that difference isn’t something you can really describe or put in a brochure, but it’s something that you feel in how people look at you and welcome you.”

