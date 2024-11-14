Treat Yourself to a Wellness Weekend in This Desert Oasis

Since the 1950s, Greater Palm Springs has drawn everyone from Hollywood celebrities to hot springs enthusiasts and nature lovers. The Southern California destination spans nine cities, from La Quinta, surrounded by the Santa Rosa Mountains, to the resort community of Indian Wells and, of course, Palm Springs, famous for its iconic midcentury modern flair. With such a variety of places to explore, you can experience everything from culture and art to mountain hikes and spa retreats—all within a short drive.

Eat at farm-to-table restaurants

A plant-forward meal at Tommy Bahama Miramonte Visit Greater Palm Springs

Serving breakfast, lunch, and brunch, Beautiful Day in La Quinta offers fresh, farm-to-fork fare with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. For something quicker, grab an organic juice at Luscious Lorraine’s in Palm Desert, or go for all-day al fresco dining at Grapefruit Basil in the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa. For fine dining with a twist, eat with a view at Nobu Indian Wells, located in Stadium 2 of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Get a sound bath in Indian Wells or Desert Hot Springs

Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa Oasis Visit Greater Palm Springs

Flotation therapy taps into our body’s natural affinity for water, and studies show that it reduces stress and anxiety. While most versions immerse you in the water, Good Vibes Sound Bath sets you afloat in a large, candle-lit pool on a plush water mattress. Sound waves from singing bowls, chimes, and gongs “bathe” you and help you enter a calming, meditative state. The experience, currently offered at Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort and Spa or Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa Oasis depending on the date, requires reservations. You can also get the acoustic benefits while curling up on a nearby lounge chair.

For a more traditional floating experience, visit Desert Serenity Float & Spa. Its private float tubs are sound and lightproof, allowing you to submerge your entire body in water. Before or after your float, enjoy a massage, a facial, or an infrared sauna.

Book a spa resort in Rancho Mirage or Palm Springs

A calming view from the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

A visit to Greater Palm Springs is almost synonymous with a spa stay. With a view that spans the San Jacinto mountains, Coachella Valley, and Palm Springs itself, the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage combines the comfort of a resort with the tranquility of a spa retreat. In addition to personalized treatments incorporating indigenous botanicals, like a Relaxation Massage and Date Scrub, you can take advantage of plunge pools and a fitness center.

In downtown Palm Springs, The Spa at Séc-he was recently named the top spa in the U.S. by Spas of America and offers invigorating hot mineral baths and a café featuring a seasonally based menu. Once you’ve experienced the sacred, 12,000-year-old hot springs, enjoy the palm tree–lined pool while relaxing in a private cabana.

For a more intimate resort experience, the 22-room Sensei Porcupine Creek ensures a private environment with attentive and personalized service grounded in a science-minded wellness philosophy. The retreat’s amenities, from spa services and nature trails to one-on-one consultations with Sensei experts, are only available to spa guests, making for an exclusive experience in the mountains above Rancho Mirage.

Take a yoga class and hike Bear Creek Canyon

A rooftop class at Power Yoga Palm Springs Visit Greater Palm Springs

Head to Power Yoga Palm Springs for a rooftop workout session. If you feel more ambitious, challenge your body on the Bear Creek Canyon Trail. The rewards of the 8.3-mile hike’s 2,315-foot gain are worth it. Whether you hike, mountain bike, or run the route, scenic vistas, desert wildflowers, birds, and other wildlife surround you. Higher up, you can see the Salton Sea and Coachella Valley; robust fan palms are nestled in the canyon. The trail lets you see the true soul of Greater Palm Springs—a soothing and immersive desert oasis.

