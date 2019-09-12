5 Novel Destinations From the Man Who Wrote the Book on Literary Travel

Richard Kreitner takes readers on a journey to places that have inspired literature, poetry, nonfiction, and more. Here are some of his favorite book-inspired spots.

For the average college student, an exciting day likely does not include biking around a rainy city in search of the birthplace of the Nobel- and Pulitzer prize–winning author Saul Bellow, with only old insurance maps as your guide. Unless you’re Richard Kreitner, that is, who did just that while attending university in Montreal. Kreitner’s passion for reading began early in high school, when he devoured the works of such writers as Kurt Vonnegut, Thomas Hardy, Marcel Proust, and Bellow. So it should come as no surprise that years later, the Brooklyn-based writer—who also created an epic American road-trip map plotting routes from 12 nonfiction books, including Kerouac’s On the Road and Twain’s Roughing It—would be tapped to pen the recently released Booked: A Traveler’s Guide to Literary Locations Around the World. (The offer to write the book arrived on his honeymoon in Crete, where he and his wife were tracking down the birthplace of the Greek author George Psychoundakis.) Image courtesy of the publisher In Booked, find maps, photos, and itineraries for book-centric destinations across the globe.

“Walt Whitman wrote the poem ‘Crossing Brooklyn Ferry’ about riding from Manhattan to Brooklyn and back again. In it, he reaches through time to touch his readers years in the future—saying that people will still be doing this and water will still be churning. About 20 years after writing the poem, in 1883, the ferry shut down because the Brooklyn Bridge opened. The ferry service has since reopened, and today, you can have that exact experience he had, which I think is pretty cool.” Alice Munro Literary Garden, Wingham, Ontario “This is an example of a contested literary legacy in which the author is still alive. Munro’s stories about the town where she grew up are not entirely positive—she wrote about things like incest and adultery—and her work is so unpopular there that she requested a police escort for the opening of the garden. I think that’s interesting because it demonstrates the potency of literature either to inspire or infuriate.” Photo by Dan Logan/Shutterstock New Bedford was settled in 1652; both Frederick Douglass and Herman Melville spent time there. New Bedford, Massachusetts “My wife was reading Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass in grad school at the same time as I was reading Herman Melville’s Moby Dick. They both feature New Bedford, which at the time in the early 1840s was a bustling, diverse whaling port that welcomed sailors from all over the world. That also made it a convenient spot to hide out if you were a fugitive slave—it was an important stop on the Underground Railroad—and Douglass got his first taste of freedom there. Melville was also there trying to get away. I was interested to see if they ever crossed paths. It looks like they were there at the same time, but there’s no record that they met.” The Museum of Innocence, Istanbul

