4 Things I Wish I Knew Before Traveling Solo to a National Park

Exploring the country’s 63 national parks as a solo traveler offers a unique and rewarding experience, allowing you to set your own pace and follow your interests without having to accommodate anyone else. And it’s easy to see why you’d want to do it—from the reefs of Biscayne National Park to the dark skies of Big Bend National Park, national parks are a special collection of places.

As a travel writer who frequently covers the outdoors, I’ve watched coastal brown bears feast on salmon in Lake Clark and Katmai, went on full-day hikes in Yosemite and Arches, climbed atop glaciers in Kenai Fjords, took scenic drives in Rocky Mountain and Canyonlands, and paddled the waterways of Grand Tetons—all solo.

Solo travel requires careful planning and preparation to ensure your safety and enjoyment. If you’re considering venturing into parklands alone, read these tips before you get going.

Choose the right park and plan your trip

Start by considering how easy it is to access the parks you’re thinking about visiting, as some, like Gates of the Arctic National Park, are remote and require extensive travel, while others, such as Hot Springs National Park, are more accessible with nearby amenities. While you’re at it, consider the best time to visit in terms of crowds—off-season visits can offer more solitude but may come with harsher conditions and less park staff to help out in the event of an accident.

Once you’ve chosen a park, do your research. Gather information about the park’s trails, weather conditions for the season you plan to travel, and any potential hazards. Then, plan your itinerary, including your routes, rest points, and accommodations, whether you’re camping in the park or staying at a hotel nearby. And always make a backup plan—you don’t want to compromise your safety by being unprepared if something goes awry.

It’s also a good idea to check if the park requires any permits or reservations for entry, camping, or specific activities. Popular parks often have limited spots, so book early.

Prepare for safety

Getting lost in the beauty of the wilderness is great . . . until you actually get lost. Even in the most trafficked national parks, there are massive swaths of land where cell coverage is unreliable or nonexistent. It’s a good idea to download offline maps and bookmark them with visitor centers, accommodations or campsites, grocery stores, and gas stations in case you run into trouble. (Pro tip: Google offers detailed, interactive maps of national parks to download.) And while your phone is a handy tool, don’t rely solely on it. Bring a paper map, a compass, and a backup GPS device, like a Garmin InReach, just in case (and, more importantly, know how to use them).

Chatting with park rangers in the visitor center when you first arrive is also wise. Rangers can provide valuable information about trail conditions, wildlife activity, and safety tips, so don’t hesitate to ask for their advice and guidance.

Once you’re in the park, pay attention to your surroundings, trail markers, and weather conditions. While you aren’t more likely to have an accident adventuring solo, you are less likely to get help if you’re in an area that’s less populated, so always let someone know your travel plans, including your expected return time—it is crucial for rescue efforts in emergency situations.

Also, know your limits. For example, if you’re not an experienced hiker or outdoors person, you probably shouldn’t go for a strenuous 18-mile backcountry trek by yourself. Instead, stick to the more popular and developed trails. If you need help determining an appropriate route, check out alltrails.com or download the AllTrails app, which filters options in a given area by difficulty level and length. It also provides detailed maps and helpful user reviews (ranging from trail conditions to whether or not the path is dog-friendly) that can help hikers know what to expect.

Pack appropriately

The National Park Service lists 10 essentials it recommends every parkgoer have—that’s especially true if you don’t have a plus one to lean on if you forget something important. That includes navigational tools, as well as safety tools like a first-aid kit, sun protection, insulating layers, a flashlight, a multi-tool, a fire starter, an emergency shelter, and extra food and water. However, that list can and should be modified for your itinerary—you likely don’t need matches or a tent on a day cruise through Kenai Fjords National Park.

Try to pack lightweight and functional gear. You can go far with a good-quality backpack, sturdy hiking boots, weather-appropriate clothing, and a full water bottle. (If you’re like me and drink a lot of water, you might also consider a LifeStraw Water Filter so you can drink filtered water on the go.) I’d also recommend bringing a camera and binoculars to capture the beauty around you and spot wildlife.

If you’ll be hiking in bear country, don’t forget bear spray. I’ve never had to use mine, though I credit that in part to chatting with fellow hikers or, if I’m alone, attaching a Bear Bell to my pack to alert the animals to my presence. Bears generally do not seek out conflict with humans—most bear encounters with hikers are a result of bears being surprised.

One final note on your equipment: Make sure you know how to use it and that it works before carrying it miles into the forest. Few things will put a (literal) damper on your camping trip than realizing your new tent didn’t come with a rain fly. Change the batteries in your headlamp, check that your inflatable sleeping pad doesn’t have a leak, and be sure to break in your boots well before hitting the trail.

Enjoy the experience

Immersing yourself in the experience is one of the greatest joys of solo travel. Enjoy the freedom to explore at your own pace, taking time to appreciate the scenery, watch wildlife, capture photographs, and rest as needed.

Keep in mind that solo travel doesn’t mean you have to be alone all the time. Many parks offer guided walks, talks, and activities that can enhance your experience and provide a social component to your trip (and it’s often easy to get a single spot on a tour, even as a walk-up). You could stargaze with a park ranger at Arches, attend a sled dog demonstration at Denali, or learn about Indigenous storytelling at Yellowstone, for example. Be sure to check the park’s website and bulletin boards at the visitor center for the programming schedule.

Similarly, if you don’t want to camp alone, opt for parks with cool gateway towns (like Olympic’s Sequim, Washington, or Acadia’s Bar Harbor, Maine), where you can spend your evenings exploring local shops, restaurants, and bars before bedding down on a real mattress. And whether in town or on the trail, engage with fellow parkgoers; you may make new friends along the way.