Tips + NewsTravel Tips + Etiquette
By Bailey Berg
  •  April 11, 2023

Exploring U.S. National Parks Just Got Easier With This New Google Maps Feature

Want to see a trail route? If the path is paved and/or dog friendly? There’s now a helpful app update for that.

North Window in Arches National Park at dusk

New Google Maps features make it easier to navigate to famous sites, like North Window in Utah’s Arches National Park.

Photo by Shutterstock

It’s now easier to get lost in the United States’ national parks without actually getting lost.

Google and the National Park Service have partnered to help make visits to the nation’s 63 national parks safer and more seamless.

As of today, a handful of new updates have launched on Google Maps (both on iOS and Android) to help parkgoers better find their way around the protected lands. Those updates, which include detailed trail maps, were informed by both park rangers and directors, who had heard plenty of visitor feedback about Google Map accuracy within the national parks.

One of the new features will highlight trails from start to finish (previously, Google just used a red pin to mark the trail’s center) and share walking, biking, and driving directions from a user’s location to the trailhead. The site will also tease out helpful details from Google reviews, displayed on a sidebar, such as:

  • What type of trail it is (paved? dirt? loop or in-out?)
  • Level of difficulty
  • “Good for” suggestions (is it wheelchair accessible? are dogs allowed?)
  • Best time to go to avoid crowds

Google will make detailed, interactive maps of the national parks downloadable for offline use as well. It’s a handy feature considering that even though the national parks are popular (312 million people visited U.S. national parks in 2022), it doesn’t mean cell phone reception is always available.

Beyond the various trails, significant attractions (like Old Faithful in Yellowstone and the Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite), campgrounds, and visitor centers will be displayed as photo icons, which users can click to get more information and read reviews. They can also add these destinations to their itinerary and share thoughts afterward for future users to see.

The features will be available in all U.S. national parks by the end of April, in conjunction with National Park Week (celebrated April 22–30). Entrance fees at all parks (which range from $5 to $35, depending on the park) will be waived on April 22 for the first day of National Park Week. It’s one of five fee-free days NPS will offer in 2023.

Google plans to add the same features to national parks worldwide in the coming months.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
More from AFAR
Jennifer Flowers in the Plaza Hotel in 1987, with her brother Justin in the background.
Hotels
AFAR’s Very Own Eloise on What Makes a Great Hotel
Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel is a shining example of Belle Époque-era architecture.
Stay Here Next
A Grande Dame Hotel Is Reborn in Cannes. Here’s a First Look.
10 “Stranger Things” Filming Locations You Can Visit
History + Culture
12 Stranger Things Filming Locations You Can Visit
Kayaking the waterways within the Golden Isles.
Islands
5 Ways to Explore the Boundless Natural Beauty of the Golden Isles
These U.S. National Parks Are Now Requiring Reservations
National Parks
These U.S. National Parks Are Now Requiring Reservations
security bin with laptop, sunscreen and large water bottle at London City Airport
Air Travel News
This U.K. Airport Just Dropped the 100-Milliliter Liquid Limit—and More Airports Will Follow Suit
Load More