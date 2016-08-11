Tips for a Quick Trip to Los Angeles

Coffee with a shot of butter, all-day breakfast in Hollywood, and the new Expo Line? Bring it on, L.A.

So you’re in the City of Angels and have two days to navigate your way through 4 million people and an unwieldy volume of Yelp recommendations. No big deal. People spend their entire lives there without seeing everything, but here are some recommendations to help shape your brief time in Los Angeles. Where to Stay

In a city infamous for dense traffic, it’s important to choose your home base wisely. Planning to party your face off? Staying at sleek hotels like the Ace and The Standard will make it easier to immerse yourself in DTLA’s nightlife. To avoid the crowds, try an Airbnb in Koreatown or La Brea. Want the movie star treatment? Look no further than the Chateau Marmont, an ultra-luxe oasis tucked in the northernmost corner of West Hollywood. Whatever your stay style may be, you’ll want to find lodging on the same area where you’ll be most active—indulging in the beach life in Santa Monica is great until you find yourself in gridlock traffic on I-10 trying to make it to the Dodgers game on the other side of town. Getting Around

That said, traversing L.A. doesn’t have to be treacherous. The Metro’s new Expo Line connects Downtown to Santa Monica and many places in between, so if bouts of road rage aren’t on your to-do list, spring for a $7 day pass that will give you unlimited rides until 3am. If it takes more than a Google Map route full of solid red to scare you off, take Siri’s advice and utilize the side streets. The main freeways—10, 110, 405, 5, and 101—provide direct routes to most places but are jammed 7am-7pm with freelancers scrambling to film shoots at all hours. Major surface streets such as 3rd Street and Venice Boulevard stretch across most of Los Angeles and can be lifesavers when avoiding freeways. You can also take Uber or Lyft; lots of freelancers means lots of part-time drivers, so the wait is never long. Don't miss the Getty Museum. Photo by Damien Halleux Radermeker/Flickr Late Morning Must-Dos

Day 1: You're officially in the city, which means you either drove here and just got off the mind-numbing I-5 or flew in and barely escaped LAX with your life (unless you flew into Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, in which case, you're a clever one). Either way, you need sustenance. STAT. For a painfully L.A. experience, check out Bulletproof , where your coffee comes with *gulp* butter. Intended to replace breakfast and fuel a person all day, this brew is not for the half-caff crowd. Drop by Coffee Commissary for seasonal grinds from micro roasters, or check out Intelligentsia for a cuppa joe that focuses on fair trade beans.

Let’s say it’s lunch by the time you have your bearings. Gjelina on Venice’s Abbot Kinney Boulevard is a fantastic stop for groups looking to fill up on oysters, cheese plates, thin crust pizza, colorful salads, and so much more. Also in the vein of group offerings is A-Frame in Culver City, which serves “Hawaiian soul food” ala furikake kettle corn, bottomless banana mac nut pancakes, and kalua pork ramen. Feeling something a little closer to brunch? Don’t miss Grub, an all-day breakfast hub in Hollywood that trades the tired old bread basket for a mix of dry cereals to munch on while you wait for your Friggin’ Amazin’ French Toast (made with fresh croissants and cinnamon vanilla batter) or egg sandwich with “crack” bacon that’s been fried with maple syrup and spicy seeds. If your taste buds prefer simpler eats, make your way to Philippe’s in Chinatown, home of the original French dip. These made-to-order classics are no less mouth-watering than the city’s trendiest sandwiches. Walkabout

Are you more of an indoor or outdoor wanderer? Los Angeles has you covered on both fronts. Explore on foot by shopping your way down Third Street Promenade, crossing the street to Santa Monica Beach, and walking along the paved speedway to Venice. You can also hoof it from the hipster-chic strip of Los Feliz to the Griffith Observatory and reward yourself with a killer view of Los Angeles. (Tip: The view is best right after a rainy day.) For more nature and less city, the Runyon Canyon trail is a local favorite for jogs and hikes. If you feel compelled to hike to the Hollywood sign, be warned: you’ll only have a partial view of the back of a couple letters through a chain link fence. Not the glamour most people expect. Looking for something out of the SoCal sun? You can lose hours meandering through the bold tones of the Broad, the quintessential and imminently expanding LACMA, or the infinite quirks of the Museum of Jurassic Technology. For a museum experience that allows you to alternate between air conditioning and sunlight, visit the Getty Center. Nestled in the mountains north of Santa Monica, this museum balances halls of fine and modern arts with expansive gardens that are curated just as meticulously as the paintings.