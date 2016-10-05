Three Alaskan Sounds to Hear Before You Die

Executive editor Jeremy Saum recently returned from the Adventure Travel World Summit, a gathering of the Adventure Travel Trade Association, in Anchorage, Alaska. Prior to the conference, Visit Anchorage invited attendees to participate in adventures across the state. Jeremy joined a four-day sea kayaking trip in Harriman Fjord, hosted by Lazy Otter Charters, Salmon Berry Tours, and Wilderness Alaska. Here’s one thing he learned.

You should have a bucket list for sounds. There should be a book called 1000 Sounds to Hear Before You Die, and there should be a chapter devoted to Alaska. From this trip, I would add three.

Kirsi Hyvaerinen Surprise Glacier

Jeremy Saum Navigating Surprise Glacier's ice

Jeremy Saum Orcas in front of Barry Glacier