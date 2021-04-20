Chitwan National Park
Subarnapur 44200, Nepal
| +977 981-4380807
Chitwan's Mode of TransportWhen I found out I was going to Nepal I think I was most excited to visit Chitwan and to interact with the mahouts and see the beauty of the elephants. They literally will stroll down the street kissing you for bananas or attracting attention from the intricate designs on their faces. An elephant ride is an easy and probably the most popular way of exploring Chitwan National Park.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Bath Time Anyone?
I don't know if there is a more amazing feeling than sitting on top of such a powerful animal. Bath time for the elephants in Chitwan was something I was looking forward to throughout my entire trip. You can simply watch the happy animals splash and play in the river or you can join in on the action. If you take part be prepared to get seriously wet. Getting splashed in the face by an elephant trunk was definitely something I will never forget. Bring some bananas from the local market to as a sweet treat.