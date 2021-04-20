Chitwan National Park

Bath Time Anyone?

I don't know if there is a more amazing feeling than sitting on top of such a powerful animal. Bath time for the elephants in Chitwan was something I was looking forward to throughout my entire trip. You can simply watch the happy animals splash and play in the river or you can join in on the action. If you take part be prepared to get seriously wet. Getting splashed in the face by an elephant trunk was definitely something I will never forget. Bring some bananas from the local market to as a sweet treat.