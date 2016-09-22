This Arctic Cruise May Just Be the Answer to Your Next Family Trip

This little-traveled destination has something for every age.

Get creative and you can find many trips that lend themselves well to bringing along the whole family. When you think family trip, cruises might come to mind—but you probably don’t think about one that starts in the Canadian Arctic and traverses the Northwest Passage. Remote and at times desolate, the far north doesn’t necessarily give off a family-friendly vibe. Here’s a little secret, though: That remote element is exactly what makes it the ideal travel experience for bringing mom, dad, teen, tween, toddler, and even baby. Because most of the Northwest Territories that make up the Canadian Arctic lack airstrips for landing, many of them are only accessible by ship. Several cruise operators run trips through the Northwest Passage, making stops at tiny villages like the Inuit community of Pond Inlet and uninhabited areas like Devon Island. One of them is Adventure Canada, an Ontario-based (and family-run) operator that offers excursions ranging from 6 to 16 days. For every one of its trips, Adventure Canada offers pretty sweet incentives for families. Kids under 2 get to travel for free—even on the charter flights between the gateway cities and the ship—and kids under 4 only pay for flights. Anyone under 30 automatically gets 30 percent off. (At the other end of the spectrum, traveling solo is an option too: Adventure Canada doesn’t charge a single supplement on any of its expeditions.)

I recently spent 12 days on Adventure Canada’s Ocean Endeavor, a small, 200-passenger ship that sailed the Northwest Passage from Resolute Bay, Canada, to Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, and the ages ranged from three months to 87 years old, with a couple dozen of the 130-odd passengers aged under 30. Here’s where the magic happens: The itinerary allowed for everyone to travel in the way that best suited them. Onboard, the staff—which included musicians, biologists, naturalists, archaeologists, photographers, botanists, historians, and geologists—gave lectures on everything from Greenlandic mummies to arctic flowers, as well as just-for-fun events such as concerts, a talent show, yoga, and a whiskey label-making competition. There were also kids-only science projects and a panel with Adventure Canada’s Inuk staff about what it’s like to live in the north—both events that were pulled together in response to the interests of the passengers on board. But excursions are the bread and butter of expedition cruising, and Adventure Canada’s trips are heavy on them. Almost every morning, we’d wake up, grab a quick breakfast, and head out on our first Zodiac of the day. Sometimes we’d spend hours zipping around ice, taking in the enormity of glaciers like Jackobsvan and the icebergs they produce.

