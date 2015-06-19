The AFAR Guide to Actually Enjoying a Multigen Trip

Everyone has a tale of a big family trip gone wrong, but with a little know-how you can actually enjoy going on vacation with Grandma and your brother’s rowdy twins. Seventeen tips from travelers who have seen it all.

Do

Rent a house. Or a cabin. Or a villa. For big groups, a house beats a hotel. The shared spaces promote bonding, and you don’t have to waste time coordinating when to meet up in the lobby or trying to track down everyone napping in their separate rooms or wandering around town.

Make sure everyone agrees to a system of room allocation. Is it first to arrive gets first dibs? Oldest to youngest? A rotating system from year to year?

Pick a place with lots of outside space for the kids to run around. A pool is a bonus; it gives people something to do if they want to skip an outing.

Choose one place with lots of half-day options nearby rather than a trip where you keep changing locations each day. It makes life easier for everyone.

Cook at home. It’s more fun, and far easier than getting everyone to agree on a restaurant. Put each family in charge of cooking on different nights.

If you’re going to do a group tour, make sure the focus is engaging for the whole family. You need to have a guide who can click with the kids and also answer the “boring” questions adults will want to know.