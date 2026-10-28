Travel InspirationIn the MagazineFall 2026
By Lucy Kehoe
  •  October 28, 2026

One of Hong Kong’s Most Storied Streets Is Still a Must-Visit

Known for its antique stores, Hollywood Road is also a destination for world-class bars, boutiques, and cafés.
People gather on sidewalk outside gelato shop at night, waiting to order.

Hollywood Road, one of Hong Kong’s oldest streets, now houses young businesses like Snack Baby—a gelateria and bar founded in 2024.

Photo by Fung Siu Yan

Hong Kong has long been known for its world-class cocktail bars and thriving arts scene. Now, Cathay Pacific’s expanded routes and new nonstop flights—including from Dallas and Seattle—make a trip even easier.

Dense and layered, the East Asian metropolis is best explored street by street, and neighborhoods are often oriented around a single block or steep lane. In the Sheung Wan district, incense merchants and dried-seafood traders jostle beside concept stores and third-wave coffee shops along historic Hollywood Road. Here’s a vibrant stretch not to miss along one of Hong Kong’s oldest and most exciting streets.

Yuk Kin Fast Food

6 Tai Ping Shan St.

Pull up a metal stool outside this cha chaan teng—literally, “tea restaurant,” the equivalent of a greasy-spoon diner—for breakfast or lunch with a side of neighborhood life. The signature dish is a smoky, aromatic curry fried rice topped with a sunny-side up egg.

cruise_ship_amanubia_amawaterways
SPONSORED BY AmaWaterways
AmaNubia on the Nile
cruise_ship_amanubia_amawaterways
Cruise along the waters that have flowed through Egypt for millennia aboard the new AmaNubia, custom-designed for life on the Nile. Watch the landscapes float by from your balcony stateroom, cool off in the Sun Deck pool, and enjoy the sunset at The Khepri Lounge & Bar.
Learn More

Cat Street

A few shoppers in alleyway lined with stalls (L); white-and-blue porcelain chopsticks, beaded bracelets, and hand mirrors for sale (R)

Upper Lascar Row (known to locals as “Cat Street”) is a destination for vintage shopping and antiques.

Photo by Jason Knott/Alamy (L); courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism Board (R)

Upper Lascar Row

The nickname says it all: In Cantonese slang, resellers of stolen goods are called “cats.” But the old thieves’ market dispersed decades ago, and this alley off Hollywood Road is now home to vintage shops and stalls selling teapots, jade carvings, and sepia-toned posters from the 1930s. Visit on a weekday for a relaxed rummage.

Liang Yi Museum

Two wood tables in gallery

In addition to furniture, the Liang Yi Musuem also has impressive collections of “vanities"—small decorative accessories like compacts, clutches, and cigarette cases—as well as Japanese art.

Photo by Mark French

181–199 Hollywood Rd.

Hong Kong businessman Peter Fung began collecting Chinese furniture in the 1980s, often sourcing from Hollywood Road’s antique shops. His museum houses one of the largest private collections of Ming and Qing dynasty pieces, some crafted from rare materials like huanghuali rosewood. By appointment only; book online.

Halfway Coffee

26 Upper Lascar Row

Between Cat Street’s vintage stores, wooden tables spill onto the pavement amid a tangle of potted plants; inside, Halfway’s design is inspired by the city’s iconic housing blocks. Baristas serve coffee in traditional porcelain and iced drinks in flower-painted glassware—the kind that sat on Hong Kong kitchen tables a generation ago.

Montana

Interior of bar with tiled floor, row of stools, vintage ceiling lamps, and framed photographs on left walls

Montana hosts occasional “Sunday Ritmo” parties with special menus and music.

Photo by Victoria Chan

108 Hollywood Rd.

In 2025, Rome-born Lorenzo Antinori’s Bar Leone was named the top cocktail bar globally in the World’s 50 Best guide. His follow-up, Montana, which opened nearby last summer, channels Cuba’s golden age. Order the fruity house daiquiri, made from a recipe in a 1930s Cuban bartending manual.

PMQ

Exterior of design hub and shopping plaza PMQ, inside former housing block, with many windows (L); smiling model holds pale blue-gray "Boey" bag from RBRK

Accessories from RBRK, which has a showroom inside the PMQ building, are made without leather or other animal products.

Courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism Board (L); courtesy of rbrkhk (R)

35 Aberdeen St.

After falling into disuse, a 1950s-era police dormitory has been converted by Hong Kong’s Antiquities and Monuments Office into a creative hub featuring the work of more than 100 independent design studios, shops, and galleries. Don’t miss RBRK for plant-leather handbags and Glocal Mahjong for customized game-tile sets.

Snack Baby

Hand holding spatula to collect white gelato from machine (L); two scoops of Szechuan chile mango gelato in small metal cup on plate

Mango–Sichuan peppercorn is among the inventive gelato flavors at Snack Baby.

Courtesy of Snack Baby (L); photo by Victoria Chan (R)

93–95 Hollywood Rd.

This vegan-friendly gelateria and bar is known for inventive flavors: mango with Sichuan peppercorn, peach oolong with peach gumdrops, and a rich, nostalgic milk-and-mascarpone scoop with a house-made buttercrunch. Drop by in the evening for a spiked affogato.

Lucy Kehoe
Lucy Kehoe is a food, travel, and environmental journalist based in London whose work explores human interactions with landscapes and our perceptions of place.
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Icebergs drift through the waters off the Antarctic Peninsula.
Outdoor Adventure
6 Essential Things to Know Before Visiting Antarctica
Sponsored by
A meadow full of wildflowers overlooking Reno
Cities We Love
The Perfect Way to Combine Reno and Lake Tahoe
October 20, 2026 04:53 PM
An audience watches two people on stage at an outdoor theater on the lakeshore surrounded by trees at a performance at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival
Art + Culture
Why This City Is Full of Burning Man Sculptures
Sponsored by
Reno skyline on a sunny day with the mountains in the background
Food + Drink
What a Reno Restaurant Owner Eats on His Days Off
Sponsored by
North Lake Tahoe’s waters, mountains, and forests are perfect for a nature reset.
Outdoor Adventure
North Lake Tahoe Is the Fall Reset You Didn’t Know You Needed
Sponsored by
Niki de Saint Phalle’s Le Grand Oiseau de Feu sur l’Arche sculpture in front of the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art
Art + Culture
The Queen City’s Art Scene Is Having a Moment
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
Entrance of the Moonville Tunnel
Hiking + Cycling
8 Spooky Trails in the U.S. That Lead You to Tombstones, Haunted Tunnels, and Witch Trials
October 28, 2026 03:17 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A red high speed train going through a snow covered landscape in Europe
Train Travel
Take the Train to the Slopes of the French Alps This Winter From London, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam
October 28, 2026 05:58 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Left: Cherry Street in Macon, Georgia; right: Detail of the ornate dome and chimneys at the historic Hay House mansion in Macon, Georgia.
Festivals + Events
Spend the Weekend in 6 Halloween Towns With Creepy Lore and Fewer Crowds
October 27, 2026 12:42 PM
 · 
Blane Bachelor
Porthtowan Beach from above.
Fall 2026
A Different Kind of Surf Town
October 27, 2026 08:56 AM
 · 
Bonnie Tsui
Read More