The 12 Best Luxury and Boutique Hotels in Hong Kong

Long known for gracious hospitality and sky-high luxury, Hong Kong’s hotel scene is in the midst of a renaissance. But it’s not due to a rush of splashy new openings—though those do exist, too. It’s that the city’s benchmark properties are reinventing themselves with ambitious renovations.

Some are doubling down on wellness, while others have introduced imaginative children’s suites that finally give traveling families something to get excited about. Many are embracing designs steeped in Hong Kong art, heritage, and craftsmanship.

Having lived in Hong Kong for more than a decade—and returning often to see what’s changed—I’ve been keeping tabs on the hotel scene’s evolution. Part of Afar’s Hotels We Love series, these are 12 of the best Hong Kong hotels, whether you’re seeking high-design digs, a quiet heritage hideaway, or a refreshed grande dame with knockout Victoria Harbour views.

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong sits directly above Hong Kong Station, so guests can travel from the airport to their room entirely indoors via the Airport Express. Courtesy of Four Seasons Hong Kong

Neighborhood: Central



Why we love it: A culinary powerhouse in the middle of Central with a waterfront infinity pool and culinary bragging rights



Rates: From $680 Book Now

When the Four Seasons arrived in 2005, it put the finishing touches on the ambitious International Finance Centre waterfront complex—and signaled confidence in a city rebounding from SARS and the Asian financial crisis.

Two decades later, the 399-room hotel remains a luxury benchmark, with a surprisingly resort-like atmosphere for its address smack in the middle of Central. A multiyear transformation completed in 2022 introduced a new look with brighter, airier rooms framing Victoria Harbour views, complemented by Chinese landscape art and silk-paneled walls.

The Four Seasons has serious culinary firepower, from the three-Michelin-starred Caprice and two-starred Lung King Heen to the Argo cocktail bar. A harbor-front pool and a 22,000-square-foot spa provide a world of ways to recharge between adventures.

The Fleming

The Fleming’s design pays homage to Hong Kong’s Star Ferry, which has carried passengers across Victoria Harbour for more than 125 years. Courtesy of the Fleming

Neighborhood: Wan Chai



Why we love it: For its hyperlocal design and convivial Italian restaurant



Rates: From $299 Book Now

A decade into life as a serviceable if forgettable business hotel, the Fleming reopened in 2017 as one of Hong Kong’s coolest boutique stays. Revamped by local studio A Work of Substance, the 66-room hotel pays homage to the beloved Star Ferry, from reversible wooden lobby benches to bottle-green walls, teak, rattan, and gleaming brass accents.

Rooms are a bit cozy—spring for a 388-square-foot Extra Large Room—but seem like a heartfelt homage to Hong Kong’s maritime heritage. Better yet, you’re in a great location, with Wan Chai right outside and the waterfront a short walk away. Downstairs, the hotel’s restaurant, Osteria Marzia, continues the seaside vibe with coastal Italian fare, southern Italian wines, and aperitivi.

The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel

The Murray’s grid-like white facade was engineered in 1969 to block Hong Kong’s harsh sun and won an Energy Efficient Building Award decades before the building became a hotel. Courtesy of the Murray Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel

Neighborhood: Central



Why we love it: Adaptive reuse done right, with leafy Hong Kong Park views and a buzzing rooftop bar



Loyalty program: Niccolo Discovery



Rates: From $509 Book Now

Long before the Murray became one of Hong Kong’s top hotels, the modernist white tower housed government offices. Designed in 1969 by British architect Ron Phillips, the building design was forward-thinking, with deeply recessed windows that shielded the interiors from Hong Kong’s blazing sun, reducing the need for air-conditioning.

In 2018, the landmark reopened as a luxury hotel, with Foster + Partners transforming the interiors while preserving many of the original characteristics, including the monumental arches, the grid-like facade, and innovative windows.

Today, the 336-room hotel pairs spacious rooms—with more than 75 percent measuring at least 540 square feet—with Hong Kong Park views, an indoor pool, a spa, and rooftop bar Popinjays for sorbet sunsets and ice-cold spritzes.

Island Shangri-La

In Island Shangri-La’s Hong Kong Wonders suite, the tram-shaped bunk bed allows kids to climb to the upper deck and use interactive panels with buttons and pedals to control the room’s lights and sounds. What The Fox Studio / IB Photography Limited

Neighborhood: Admiralty



Why we love it: Contemporary chinoiserie meets fine art, with a glam pool deck and a wellness floor to boot



Loyalty program: Shangri-La Circle



Rates: From $461 Book Now

Old-world grandeur meets cosmopolitan spirit at Island Shangri-La, which has towered over the Admiralty district since 1991. A major makeover has recalibrated the 544-room hotel with elegant rooms, alluring leisure spaces, and a Family Floor full of whimsical suites—like Hong Kong Wonders, complete with a tram-inspired bunk bed—and a communal pantry stocked with essentials.

Downstairs, nature-inspired Yun Wellness masters Asian healing traditions, women’s health treatments, and high-tech facials, while a cabana-lined pool and kids’ splash zone sit pretty amid a thicket of skyscrapers. Dining is no afterthought, either: Worthy of a meal are French restaurant Petrus, Lobster Bar and Grill, and Ming Pavilion for Hokkien cuisine and Chinese tea classes.

Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

The Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong’s newly renovated rooms, designed by Jeffrey Wilkes, draw their color and craftsmanship from the lush gardens that surround the historic buildings. Courtesy of the Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong

Neighborhood: Central



Why we love it: A slice of old-world Hong Kong soon to debut a fresh new look, plus chef Daniel Boulud’s first Hong Kong restaurant



Loyalty program: Fans of M.O.



Rates: From $1,497 Book Now

When the Mandarin Oriental welcomed its first guests in 1963, the handsome 27-story hotel quickly became a world-class social hub, dazzling guests with its atmospheric bars and restaurants, futuristic elevators, and bathtubs in every room. Six decades on, a $100 million renovation set to finish in late 2026 is ushering in its next era, refreshing rooms and suites with a brighter, more modern look courtesy of designer Jeffrey Wilkes, while adding 11 new residential-style apartments and a new Wellness Club concept.

Amid the changes, culinary pedigree remains rooted in the hotel’s DNA, from Michelin-starred Man Wah and old-school social hub Captain’s Bar to the izakaya-inspired Aubrey. And new next door, rooftop restaurant Terrace Boulud, which opened in March 2026, marks chef Daniel Boulud’s Hong Kong debut with contemporary brasserie fare above the Central neighborhood.

Mandarin Oriental the Landmark, Hong Kong

Mandarin Oriental the Landmark’s suite living rooms carry the same residential warmth as the rest of the hotel, with warm woods, curated art, and Hong Kong–inspired textures. Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental The Landmark, Hong Kong

Neighborhood: Central



Why we love it: A sophisticated boutique stay with a new look and a destination spa



Loyalty program: Fans of M.O.



Rates: From $734 Book Now

As the fashionable little sister of the flagship Mandarin Oriental just down the road, Mandarin Oriental the Landmark recently emerged from a head-to-toe renovation. For its new aesthetic, which was conceived by acclaimed local designer Joyce Wang Studio, the 109-room hotel draws inspiration from historic mansions in the New Territories and subtle Qing dynasty influences.

Rooms are like your own pied-à-terre in the heart of the Central district, with lightened timber floors, hand-applied gesso walls, and Fromental silk wall coverings, plus custom rugs patterned after the city’s historic brickwork. Tip: If you can swing it, upgrade yourself to an L600 Junior Suite (the seven-foot circular bathtub alone is worth it).

The dining floor has seven Michelin stars across Amber, Sushi Shikon, and Rin, plus sleek newcomer Blanc de Noirs for champagne and cocktails. The spa got a makeover, too, and will fully open later in 2026.

Mondrian Hong Kong

Floor-to-ceiling windows at the Mondrian Hong Kong frame views of Victoria Harbour and the city skyline. Courtesy of Mondrian Hong Kong

Neighborhood: Tsim Sha Tsui



Why we love it: A spirited modern design, skyline views, and a penchant for local art



Loyalty program: Dis-loyalty



Rates: From $283 Book Now

Mondrian Hong Kong zapped the Tsim Sha Tsui neighborhood with artsy new energy when it opened in 2023. Rising from a skinny, triangular tower amid the neighborhood’s tailors, watch stores, and hole-in-the-wall noodle houses, the 324-room hotel brims with color and playful personality.

Rooms showcase skyline views and clever details—a mirrored pedestal as a minibar, a lacquered Chinese cabinet for snacks—while contemporary artwork tells Hong Kong stories throughout.

Upstairs, DJ-fueled Avoca shakes and stirs local flavors into imaginative elixirs, while Carna channels Tuscany through nose-to-tail cooking from eighth-generation butcher Dario Cecchini. Outside, the hotel’s Corner Shop champions local creatives with exhibitions and pop-ups.

The Peninsula Hong Kong

Harbour View Suites at the Peninsula Hong Kong come with a freestanding telescope, so guests can take in Victoria Harbour and the Hong Kong Island skyline up close. Courtesy of The Peninsula Hong Kong

Neighborhood: Tsim Sha Tsui



Why we love it: A grande dame where string quartets accompany afternoon teas and Rolls-Royce transfers get you around in style.



Rates: From $650 Book Now

If any hotel belongs to Hong Kong’s collective memory, it’s the Peninsula Hong Kong. Anchoring Tsim Sha Tsui since 1928, “The Pen” has witnessed nearly a century of history—from glamorous prewar society to the 1941 British surrender and silver-screen cameos—and has remained a standard-bearer for Hong Kong hospitality.

Under soaring ceilings, old-school rituals endure: leisurely afternoon tea amid the lobby’s gilded columns, white-gloved pageboys opening doors, and signature Peninsula-green Rolls-Royces that get you around town in style. Its 297 guest rooms offer timeless luxury with contemporary comforts, while harbor-facing stays offer front-row seats to the nightly Symphony of Lights. Dining stars Spring Moon and Michelin-starred Gaddi’s; meanwhile, the spa and its Roman-inspired indoor pool make relaxation seem exceptionally grand.

Regent Hong Kong

Regent Hong Kong’s outdoor pool terrace is scattered with daybeds and faces Victoria Harbour. Courtesy of Regent Hong Kong

Neighborhood: Tsim Sha Tsui



Why we love it: A harbor-inspired design with mesmerizing waterfront views to match



Loyalty program: IHG One Rewards



Rates: From $724 Book Now

Regent Hong Kong traces its history back to 1980, when it first opened along the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, quickly becoming the place to see and be seen—where you might brush shoulders with Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, or a former U.S. president or two. It later spent two decades as an InterContinental, only to return to its Regent roots in 2023 after a major transformation.

Hong Kong–born architect Chi Wing Lo brought the hotel’s new vibe to life, recasting the 497 rooms in serene hues, warm woods, and tactile granite. Roughly 75 percent of the rooms face the water, with window-hugged daybeds for watching fishing boats bob and ferries carve frothy paths across the harbor.

Pack an appetite: Longtime Cantonese favorite Lai Ching Heen, Nobu, and the Steak House have also returned with fresh updates, alongside the pool terrace and its harbor-facing whirlpool.

Rosewood Hong Kong

The Grand Harbour Balcony Suite at Rosewood Hong Kong comes with its own 195-square-foot private balcony, which is prime real estate for the city’s fireworks displays over Victoria Harbour. Courtesy of Rosewood Hong Kong

Neighborhood: Tsim Sha Tsui



Why we love it: Blockbuster harbor views, top-notch wellness facilities, and destination dining all wrapped up in art-filled interiors



Rates: From $1,158 Book Now

Locally owned Rosewood Hong Kong arrived on the scene in 2019 as part of the $2.6 billion Victoria Dockside redevelopment, which also brought K11 Musea and a revamped Avenue of Stars.

Inside, interior designer TonyChi Studio added sumptuous materials to the enormous rooms—which start at 570 square feet, and more than 80 percent of which face Victoria Harbour—and a serious art collection including Damien Hirst and Hong Kong’s Wilson Shieh.

Epicurean joys abound: Michelin-starred Chaat serves elevated Indian fare, while sultry DarkSide pours locally inspired cocktails and rare spirits to live jazz. For those looking to squeeze in some me-time, the two-story Asaya Lodges deliver a sprawling spa, wellness classes, a waterfront gym, and an infinity pool.

Tai O Heritage Hotel

Long before it was a hotel, this building spent a century as the Tai O Marine Police Station. Courtesy of Tai O Heritage Hotel

Neighborhood: Lantau Island



Why we love it: A beautiful tribute to heritage conservation in a serene corner of Lantau



Rates: From $288 Book Now

Tai O Heritage Hotel offers an entirely different take on Hong Kong. Set on a lush hill on the outskirts of Tai O fishing village, the nine-room hotel occupies a 1902 marine police station with a grand white facade and graceful archways.

A local nonprofit carefully restored the grand white building, reopening it in 2012 and earning a UNESCO conservation award soon after. Refreshed again in 2022, rooms retain their old-world charm with French doors and antique brass, while remnants of the building’s past life include shutters bearing bullet holes from a 1918 shooting.

Getting there is part of the fun: Stroll past colorful stilt houses and dried-seafood vendors before retreating to the hotel’s restaurant, Tai O Lookout, for a G&T overlooking the sea.

Upper House Hong Kong

Hong Kong–born architect André Fu conceived the entire 117-room Upper House, from its 400-plus original artworks to its living rooms. Michael Weber Photography

Neighborhood: Admiralty



Why we love it: Understated design, palatial rooms, and intuitive service that makes the whole stay seem effortless



Rates: From $907 Book Now

In a city known for over-the-top hotels, Upper House Hong Kong has always done things differently. Opened in 2009, Hong Kong–based designer André Fu envisioned the 117-room hotel as an intimate residence, favoring warm woods, natural stone, and original art over five-star pageantry.

Entry-level rooms span 730 square feet, with limestone bathrooms, soaking tubs, and windows framing the harbor or the Peak mountain. Upstairs, Salisterra serves refined Mediterranean above the skyline, while jade-clad Green Room turns up the volume with weekend DJs and performances.

There’s no pool or conventional spa; instead, a rotating roster of wellness residencies focuses on longevity, Traditional Chinese medicine, yoga, and energy work, alongside in-room treatments.