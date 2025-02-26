Cathay Pacific’s Gorgeous New Aria Suite Business-Class Seat Launches Later This Year—Is It Worth It?

Today’s generation of premium airplane cabins encompasses seats and suites that provide the comfort of a luxury hotel room—complete with sliding privacy doors, full-length beds, high-end amenities, and oodles of personal space. But beyond what have become almost de facto modern standards for international business class at this point, enterprising carriers are finding ways to stand out from the crowd.

Cathay Pacific, long renowned for its upscale air travel experience, is the latest to do just that, having recently launched its new business-class seat, dubbed the Aria Suite. In addition to delivering a comfortable, cocoon-in-the-sky experience, it sets a new standard for seat design.

The Hong Kong–based airline’s new cabin is one of the most elegant I’ve experienced, with customizable ambient lighting, high-end materials, and soft-touch surfaces, complemented by thoughtful, easy-to-use technology. Add to that its tried-and-true “soft” product, which includes sumptuous bedding, Bamford products, and excellent in-flight dining (including a decadent burger and fries), and Cathay’s already above-average experience soars to new heights.

I was aboard one of Cathay Pacific’s first long-haul flights featuring the new Aria Suite, a 12-hour trip between London and Hong Kong. Here’s a rundown of what future fliers can expect when Cathay Pacific’s Aria Suite rolls out on U.S. routes later this year.

When will the Aria Suites be available?

Cathay Pacific is progressively refurbishing older Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with not only a new business-class cabin but also a modernized premium-economy cabin.

Currently, the 12-hour flight between London and Hong Kong is the only long-haul route featuring Cathay’s latest and greatest cabins. However, the carrier has said that as additional planes are retrofitted, the Aria Suite will make its way to more international destinations later this year, including those in North America. Cathay currently flies from five U.S. airports to Hong Kong—Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco—with a sixth, Dallas-Fort Worth, launching service in April.

The combination of a newly designed business-class space with tried-and-true bedding is a winning one. Courtesy of Cathay Pacific

Cathay’s upgraded business-class cabin

Upon stepping foot on board, I noticed a refined color palette of blacks and grays with a striking, backlit Cathay logo at the entryway, creating an atmosphere that’s sleek and luxurious without being flashy. The business cabin is split into two sections; the reconfigured 777-300ERs boast a total of 45 suites in a 1-2-1 layout.

Interestingly, all the lavatories—which have also received a facelift with touch sensors and new finishes—are on the left side of the aircraft. (If you don’t want to cross the galley for every bathroom break, keep this in mind when selecting a seat.)

The cabin also features unique paintings, inspired by Hong Kong’s natural surroundings, which help create an appealing, gallery-like vibe.

On-brand style and high-end touches

The Aria Suite is an evolution of the airline’s current long-haul business-class seat, which has Cathay’s first-ever closing door.

However, the airline didn’t just slap a door on an existing seat and call it a day. Differentiating its product from the boxy, office-cubicle-in-the-sky look of some carriers’ suites, Cathay employed sleek style and design to transform the space into an extension of its brand.

Privacy doors contribute to the cocoon-like feel of Cathay Pacific’s new Aria Suites. Courtesy of Cathay Pacific

Most impressive is the in-seat tech, especially the fully customizable illumination options across six unique light sources. When the crew dims the overhead cabin lights, the suite is at its finest: That’s when you’ll notice the soft, warm glow emanating throughout the space.

A small, concealed storage unit is under the faux veneer counter, an ideal spot for my AirPods case so it wouldn’t slide around. There’s a larger compartment near shoulder level, which is big enough to store the included pair of headphones, a water bottle, the Bamford amenity kit (inside which is a floral-scented pillow mist), and other small extras, such as reading materials.

What hasn’t changed from Cathay’s older cabins is the bedding—and that’s great news. The fluffy duvet and comforter setup is thickly padded yet cool to the touch; it’s likely the best you’ll find on any airline in business class.

Finally, space is abundant for your legs and feet, too, although it doesn’t feel quite as roomy as the non-reconfigured seat. Still, both side and back sleepers shouldn’t have an issue with getting comfortable enough to enjoy adequate rest.

One of the best meals in Cathay’s business class? A classic hamburger. Courtesy of Cathay Pacific

Dining options in Cathay’s new business class

The in-flight menu features an ample selection of Western- and Asian-style dishes across the main dinner service, a mid-flight snack, and a pre-arrival meal. Cathay celebrates its roots with plenty of Asian favorites to choose from, including Hong Kong–style milk tea, egg tarts, and noodle soups.

However, the item that impressed me most was, surprisingly, an American classic: a hamburger and fries. This mid-flight snack hit all the right notes. It had a perfectly cooked, juicy burger patty on a soft brioche bun that didn’t fall apart midway through. Crispy fries, while not quite as good as their counterparts on the ground, were more than fine for 35,000 feet in the sky (I ate all of mine).

The extras

An all-new 24-inch, 4K entertainment screen is front and center at every seat. It’s among the largest offered in business class on any airline; in fact, it almost feels too big at times. There are two additional monitors, as almost everything is controlled by a touchscreen (which may not come as good news for passengers who prefer physical buttons).

Cathay has joined the Bluetooth audio trend, making it possible to connect AirPods or other personal headphones to audio when you’re watching movies or television. Unique pre-set “modes,” activated by a single touch, automatically adjust the seat position and lighting to suit that particular activity—for example, there are entertainment and dining modes.

The Aria Suite also features a customizable “do not disturb” setting. For instance, if you’ve dozed off right after takeoff but still want to have the main meal, the system can be set to have the crew wake you up.

Finally, in what’s an industry-first feature, seat backs in all cabins have a unique lavatory monitoring system. Not only does the system point out the toilets in your respective cabin, but also it indicates whether they’re occupied, eliminating the guesswork so you don’t have to get up from your seat.

The Aria Suite is plush, and Cathay Pacific business-class amenity kits are gorgeous. Courtesy of Cathay Pacific

The bottom line: Is it worth it?

Of course, this experience isn’t cheap: Business class tickets from London to Hong Kong in the spring start at around $4,500. But if you have the choice (and the funds) to fly Cathay Pacific’s new Aria Suite, it’s a no-brainer.

The airline nails all the details with its latest seat: smart, user-friendly tech, beautiful lighting, and cozy bedding, to name a few highlights. The Aria Suite is the ideal combination of functional and tasteful, with a certain elegance that passengers will no doubt savor. Its menu, meanwhile, delivers a true sense of place. (Don’t forget to order the burger.)