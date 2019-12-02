These Resorts Will Make You Feel Like You’re the Only Guest

You arrive at the One&Only Gorilla’s Nest in Rwanda via helicopter, getting a sweeping bird’s-eye view of the majestic landscape surrounding Africa’s oldest national park—one of the only places on earth to see endangered mountain gorillas in the wild. Before visiting with them, though, you settle into your secluded, standalone lodge filled with traditional Imigongo art and a glass door that opens onto a private deck and a view of lush eucalyptus forest.

This brand-new property is a rare sanctuary for the once-in-a-lifetime experiences that have become the touchpoint of One&Only resorts. In fact, it’s not even the first One&Only resort in Rwanda: One&Only Nyungwe House is an authentic jungle hideaway that offers even more opportunities to explore the country’s ancient rainforest and tea-plantation. Then head from lush jungle to the white-sand beaches of Mauritius and unwind at One&Only Le Saint Géran.

Tucked in locales around the globe, from Mexico and Africa to Asia and Australia, One&Only resorts are stylish retreats for reconnecting with one another and nature, celebrating milestones without distractions, and enjoying exquisite villas and suites inspired by their surrounding destinations.

Here’s what makes a stay at One&Only truly exceptional.

One&Only Cape Town, South Africa

Havens of Seclusion in Dramatic Locations

Whether it’s going on an urban hike to Table Mountain from One&Only Cape Town or relaxing on a sugar-white sand beach at One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives, One&Only resorts are intimate oases in some of the world’s most desirable destinations. Set around the globe like hidden gems, each location has been meticulously selected for its alluring qualities. Prepare to be inspired in places like One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives, featuring a secluded beach and overwater villas, or One&Only Royal Mirage and One&Only The Palm, in Dubai, which sit on their own beach with a view of the city’s skyline.

One&Only is also finely tuned to the places you’ll want to be next; look for exciting openings like the One&Only Portonovi in Montenegro, One&Only Desaru Coast in Malaysia, and One&Only Mandarina in Mexico, among others.

One&Only Reethi Rah, Maldives Mel Yates

Ultimate Discretion

Being alone with the people you love has become one of the most precious commodities of our time. At One&Only resorts, you’ll find an elevated sense of discretion in accommodations that boast exclusive touches like private terraces and pools, seamlessly blending outdoors with in. Whether it’s with a personalized tour or a curated dinner, you can relax and explore just the way you want, while One&Only’s signature service will make you feel right at home.

It’s a sense you’ll discover in places like One&Only Mandarina in Mexico, situated at north of Punta Mita, on one of the few remaining beachfront jungles in Mexico. It’s a setting that feels away from it all and also deeply rooted in the landscape – every tree has been protected and each villa and treehouse is being built around the trees. The distinctive accommodations are designed to feel like special sanctuaries here, every free-standing villa and treehouse is set on a clifftop with its own pool and served by an intuitive team focused on discretion.

One&Only Mandarina, Mexico

Authentic and Unstuffy Experiences

Each One&Only resort is an immersion in culture, food, and scenery around the globe that has redefined chic in a way that’s true to local culture. You can, for instance, discover real Mexican charm at the One&Only Palmilla in Los Cabos, Mexico. Try one of the ancient wellness therapies, guided by an in-house shaman, that may include a cleansing ritual or a massage that uses magnets.

Or experience the authentic Aussie character of Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley, set among the rugged beauty of the Greater Blue Mountains with refined garden-to-table dining. Whether it’s a witty concierge, a talented chef, or a dedicated personal trainer, One&Only team members are decidedly down to earth in making sure your stay is personal and comfortable.

Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley, Australia

Generations in Harmony

Since the spirit of adventure has no age limits, One&Only resorts are cleverly designed to allow different generations to unwind in absolute harmony. Each resort offers activities and dining to make it feel like One&Only was created just for you and your loved ones.

Opening in March 2020, One&Only Desaru Coast in Malaysia, for example, allows families to enjoy their own space at the Villa One, which is set apart from the main resort for complete privacy. Plus, along with gorgeous white-sand beaches, there will be an array of complimentary kids’ programs for children ages 3 to 11, as well as separate programs for teens from 11 to 17. It’s the kind of personalized, welcoming attention you can expect at One&Only, no matter where in the world you roam.

One&Only Desaru Coast, Malaysia