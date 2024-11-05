5 U.S. Ski Resorts to Visit for Avoiding the Crowds

Winter mountain lovers know there’s nothing worse than spending half your day in the lift line. Although certain ski resorts in the USA—such as Smuggler’s Notch and Park City—are rightfully popular thanks to their impressive terrain and alpine setting, there are smaller resorts across the nation that offer equally good skiing experiences without the tedious waits. Try one of these U.S. ski destinations for your next winter getaway.

1. Bryce Resort

Location: Bayse, Virginia

Bayse, Virginia Best for: First-time skiers, families teaching little ones how to ski, folks who may be on the fence about skiing but still want to get on the snow

Most D.C. dwellers head south to Massanutten or Wintergreen when they want to hit the slopes, which is probably why Bryce Resort (about two hours directly west of D.C.) has remained relatively unknown for decades.

Located near the West Virginia border in the northern part of the Shenandoah Valley at the base of the Allegheny Mountains, Bryce Resort offers eight ski runs; four of them are for beginners, ideal for those just getting their ski legs. There’s also a ski school that specializes in classes for first-time skiers and snowboarders who aren’t tiny tots; you have to be eight years or older to attend. If skiing or snowboarding isn’t for you, there are 800-foot lanes for snow tubing and an ice skating rink. Bring your own skates for a discount.

Where to stay: Bryce Mountain Escapes

Bryce Resort doesn’t own or operate a hotel, but there are plenty of vacation rentals nearby. Bryce Mountain Escapes offers the most diverse set of rental options, including stone chalets with wraparound porches and firepits, wooden country cabins, and slope-side condos.

New York offers plenty of resort options for skiers and snowboarders, including Whiteface Mountain. Photo by nyker/Shutterstock

2. Whiteface Mountain

Location: Wilmington, New York

Wilmington, New York Best for: Expert skiers, those who want to ski the same terrain as Olympians

Whiteface Mountain has twice played host to the Winter Olympic games, but the rugged ski resort has stayed under the radar despite it being one of the best and most challenging ski regions in the Northeast. Tucked into the 6 million beautiful acres of Adirondack Park, Whiteface, at 4,867 feet, is the fifth highest peak in the state and offers the greatest vertical drop east of the Rockies. Expert skiers will be at home here, where 30 percent of the resort’s 94 trails are black diamond and double black diamond routes with wilderness terrain.

Where to stay: High Peaks Resort

About a 15-minute drive from Whiteface (there are no ski in/ski out properties), High Peaks is classic Adirondacks camp–style cozy, with brick fireplaces and oversize quilted chairs perfect to enjoy with a book. If you don’t ski, check out the hotel’s complimentary snowshoes, yoga classes, and indoor pool.

If you head to Wyoming’s northeast corner, you can ski the Grand Teton Mountain Range without the hefty price tag. Photo by Lensation photos/Shutterstock

3. Grand Targhee Resort

Location: Alta, Wyoming

Alta, Wyoming Best for: West Coast day-trippers, intermediate skiers, people who just want to hit the mountain without the “scene”

Grand Targhee Resort is where Wyoming and Idaho locals go for the freshest powder (more than 500 inches annually) without the crowds, and there are more than 2,600 skiable acres to explore. The majority of the terrain is at the intermediate level, so there’s no need to be intimidated by your majestic mountain surroundings. Although the ski resort is more targeted to day-trippers (few lodging options), the slopeside Snorkels Cafe will keep you caffeinated and brisket-topped nachos at the Trap Bar & Grill are perfect for après ski.

Where to stay: Grand Targhee Slopeside Lodging

The one downside of Grand Targhee is that lodging is limited to the lodges and suites offered by the resort. The upside is that all offerings are close to the mountain and usually offer items you won’t find in a hotel room, like boot dryers.

Ski Apache offers a splendid experience in the Sacramento Mountains. Photo by Kyle A/Shutterstock

4. Ski Apache Resort

Location: Alto, New Mexico

Alto, New Mexico Best for: Those looking for a lot of activity off the slopes, history buffs

New Mexico may evoke images of far-ranging deserts, but the state is home to quite a few ski resorts that don’t get as much shine as their northern counterparts. That fortunately means the crowds are on the lesser side. Ski Apache is one of two ski resorts owned by a Native American tribe, the Mescalero Apaches; it is home to the state’s first four-person gondola, built in 1962. You’ll find 55 runs and trails across more than 750 skiable acres, and expert skiers shouldn’t miss the chance to ride New Mexico’s only eight-person gondola to the top of Sierra Blanca.

Where to stay: Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino

Splurge on a recently renovated luxury room that offers a separate parlor with an electric fireplace and queen-size sleeper sofa, alongside the pillow-topped king bed in the bedroom. The larger property is full of amenities, including a full-service spa, five restaurants, and a 45,000-square-foot casino.

Why don’t Midwest mountains get more love during ski season? Photo by Aaron of L.A. Photography/Shutterstock

5. Granite Peak Ski Area

Location: Wausau, Wisconsin

Wausau, Wisconsin Best for: Groups and families, beginner skiers

Sure, the region isn’t home to the highest mountains, but for beginners and intermediate skiers, there’s plenty to enjoy—including short lift lines. Granite Peak is widely considered to be the best resort in Wisconsin, offering 400 skiable areas, 75 ski runs, and an appealing 1939-built stone chalet for après-ski dining near toasty oversize fireplaces. Granite Peak is also home to a 700-foot vertical drop, the largest in the state.

Where to stay: Bantr Rothschild

Larger groups and families will want to check into Bantr for large rooms and suites with wood accents, wooden bunk beds for kids, and some layouts with full kitchens. There’s also the largest whirlpool in Wausau for when you need to warm up after a day on the slopes.