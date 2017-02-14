The Best Breweries in Alaska

The state’s 10 coolest breweries worth the trek

If you’ve been to Alaska, you’ve probably seen some of the results of the state’s great beer boom: Almost every town hosts its own brewery (and sometimes quite a few), making this state’s beer quota one of the top 10 per capita in America. With expert recommendations from the Brewers Guild of Alaska and Alaskan culinary expert Kate Consenstein, here are some of the state’s top breweries and most-anticipated new openings to check out during your next trip to America’s 49th state. Anchorage Brewing Company: Anchorage, AK

One of Alaska’s newest breweries, Anchorage Brewing Co. is steadily gaining acclaim. Founder Gabe Fletcher grew up in the ranks in Alaska’s brewing circles, serving as a head brewer at Midnight Sun Brewing Company and gaining over 20 years of experience producing barley wine. At Anchorage Brewing, Fletcher ferments nearly all his beers in French oak casks, typically used in wine production. During a visit, sample a range of beers, including Saison, Imperial Stout, IPA, and the house favorite, Time Waits for No One, an Imperial Stout aged in Laphroaig whiskey barrels for a year. Girdwood Brewing Company: Girdwood, AK

Set to open in March, Girdwood Brewing Co. is the most-anticipated new brewery in the state of Alaska. Located on the Alyeska Highway near the popular Alyeska Resort and founded by Josh Hegna, Brett Marenco, Rory Marenco, Amy Shimek, and Karl McLaughlin, the brewery is set to serve its beer directly in its taproom. The brewery’s first beers will include the IP-AK IPA and Down the Chute Kolsch, both of which will be poured on opening day in March.

Homer Brewing Company: Homer, AK

When it opened in the fall of 1996, Homer Brewing Co. instantly became a tried-and-true favorite of Alaska’s breweries. Located on the Kenai Peninsula in Homer, known as the halibut capital of the world, the brewery produces five flagship brews and many specialty varieties throughout the year. Taste the Cascade hops when sampling the Old Inlet Pale Ale, opt for the full-bodied Odyssey Oatmeal Stout, or choose the brewery’s citric session Broken Birch Bitter. The best time to visit is during the summer: Grab a brew and head to the parking lot. Here, Jakolof Bay Oysters Co. serves platters of half-shell oysters at the establishment’s Oyster Shuck Shack-teau. Alaskan Brewing Company: Juneau, AK

Alaska’s brewery boom is rooted in Alaskan Brewing Co., the Juneau-based brewery launched by Marcy and Geoff Larson in 1986. Alaskan was the 67th independent brewery in the country and the first brewery in Juneau since Prohibition. Some of its traits, such as its Amber Alt-Style Ale recipe and use of alder-smoked malts and Sitka spruce tips, reflect beers produced in the gold rush era. The award-winning brewery is also a champion of sustainable practices: Alaskan has a CO2 recovery system that allows spent grain to power its steam boiler—hence its slogan: “Beer-powered Beer.” Seward Brewing Company: Seward, AK

Owned by chef Erik Slater and partner Hillary Bean, Seward Brewing Co., located in its namesake town, goes beyond typical brewery protocol. Chef Slater is revered across the state for his unique approaches to classic dishes, which pair well with the company’s brews. Serving tapas-style small plates inspired by traditional pub fare, chef Slater’s salmon poke, chicken-fried rockfish tacos, and reindeer hot dogs complement Seward Brewing Company’s chocolatey Inked-Out Stout, the smooth El Jefeweizen Chile Wheat, and the malty Rockfish Red Ale. Denali Brewing Company: Talkeetna, AK

Located near Denali National Park, Denali Brewing Co. in Talkeetna produces some of Alaska's most popular beers, including the Twister Creek IPA, a Pacific Northwest-style IPA made from Columbus and Cascade dry hops, resulting in a highly aromatic finish. The Louisville Sour, on the other hand, is a tart, medium-bodied golden ale with notes of lemon zest and wood. Try Denali Brewing's beers onsite, or find them on tap and bottled across the state.

