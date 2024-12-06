Sponsored Content
Travel InspirationWhere to Travel Next
Sponsored by Pendry Park City   •  December 06, 2024

This Park City, Utah Resort Is the Ultimate Base for a Group Trip

Treat yourself and your friends to Park City’s best shopping, dining, and outdoor adventures.

The rooftop pool of the Pendry Park City

The rooftop pool of the Pendry Park City

Courtesy of Pendry Park City

With its convenient location amid spectacular natural beauty and incredible opportunities for dining, shopping, and outdoor recreation, Pendry Park City is the ideal place for your next getaway with friends. A 45-minute drive from the Salt Lake City airport, Park City, Utah, seems worlds away from city life. It’s a kingdom of mountains, trees, and sky.

The Pendry Park City brings stylish, modern accommodations with chic, cozy design to the area. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide views of the rugged Wasatch Mountains from every Room, Suite, and Residence. A ski-in/ski-out hotel, the property also has amenities like pillowtop mattresses, high-quality linens, Bluetooth speakers, and marble bathrooms. Plus, it was recently awarded a coveted Michelin Key.

Go hiking and boating in Park City

Park City’s scenic beauty

Park City’s scenic beauty

Courtesy of Pendry Park City

Thanks to renowned skiing and snow sports, Park City may be most famed for its glorious winters, but don’t overlook spring and summer when wildflowers fill meadows and blue skies grace peaceful alpine lakes and more than 450 miles of hiking trails. Take a scenic gondola ride or spend a fun-filled day on a private chartered jet boat with skis, wakeboards, tubes, and food and beverages on the beautiful Deer Creek Reservoir with Surf & Rider Charter Club. (Bring your cameras because you might spot wildlife like moose and elk sauntering along the shore).

Park City’s average summer temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s are ideally suited for pool days. Grab your pals and head to The Pool House to relax on daybeds surrounding a pool, hot tub, and firepits on Pendry Park City’s stunning rooftop deck. You’ll enjoy poolside service featuring classic American Mountain fare and creative craft cocktails to sip while you soak in the sunshine, bonding time, and mountain scenery.

Have a spa day

The Pendry Park City’s spa lobby

The Pendry Park City’s spa lobby

Courtesy of Pendry Park City

Spa Pendry welcomes you into a serene, mountain-inspired sanctuary with six treatment rooms. Your group can delight in specialized treatments like the HydraFacial; massages with warm, smooth river stones and natural bamboo sticks, and charcoal detox mud wraps. Before or after your sessions, enjoy complimentary refreshments in the herbal steam room or soothing relaxation spaces.

Eat at Park City restaurants and more

One of Pendry Park City’s terraces with a view

One of Pendry Park City’s terraces with a view

christian horan photography

Park City has ample restaurants, including options at Pendry Park City. In the evening, head to KITA for fresh sushi and a Japanese steakhouse menu served indoors, al fresco, or gathered around the sushi bar. (You’ll find plenty of vegan and vegetarian dishes, too.)

Other dining highlights include Dos Olas, featuring a Coastal California take on traditional Mexican cuisine. Toast your trip with a skinny or spicy margarita or a drink like Horchata Aqua Fresca with cinnamon and vanilla. The restaurant serves family-style dishes, so you can sample multiple flavors with your friends.

If you’re visiting the first week of July, check out the Annual Oakley Rodeo and 4th of July Celebration, where cowboys, cowgirls, burly bulls, and bucking broncos take center stage. Get your boots or cowboy hat in historic downtown Park City. Originally founded as a mining town in the late 1800s, the walkable town today is home to blocks of distinctive shops, art galleries, and bars to explore. Independence Day is also when you can attend Forum Fest, a free event held in Canyons Village, the home of Pendry Park City. The celebration is a crowd-pleaser with live music, drone shows, public art, fireworks, and more.

Other Canyons Village events include the Park City Wine Festival, which occurs each spring and fall. Your group can raise a toast as you sample wines from around the world and take part in events like paired wine dinners and wine hikes through local trails. In August, the Park City Song Summit features stars of the music world, like My Morning Jacket and Mavis Staples, in an inclusive festival focused on wellness, mental health, and addiction recovery.

On select summer Sundays, the Park Silly Sunday Market takes over Main Street with live music, arts and crafts, antiques, and delicious local food and drinks. After a day downtown, the complimentary shuttle service between Main Street and Pendry Park City makes it easy to return to the hotel.

Another option for a laid-back afternoon is a visit to the High West Saloon, the first legal distillery established in Utah since 1870. It’s one of many ways to focus on the most essential part of a friend’s trip—time spent together. Whether you enjoy hiking, shopping, lounging by the pool, or laughing over a meal, Pendry Park City will help you create the moments you’ll never forget.

Pendry Park City
From Our Partners
Two buildings in Mathildenhöhe, Germany, designed in the early modernist style
Art + Architecture
An Architecture Lover’s Dream Tour Through Germany
Sponsored by
The spring regatta is one of many festivals to enjoy in the paradise that is the British Virgin Islands.
Outdoor Adventure
5 Caribbean Festivals Worth Traveling For
Sponsored by
Bright red autumn trees at sunset reflecting in the water at Scarborough Marsh in Maine
Hiking + Cycling
The Perfect Guide to Maine’s Natural Beauty, According to a Local
Sponsored by
Evening s’mores are a nightly tradition during winter months at Pendry Park City.
Where to Travel Next
An Ideal Family-Friendly Winter Getaway in Park City, Utah
Sponsored by
Zakynthos
Outdoor Adventure
7 Ways to Go Off the Beaten Path in Greece
Sponsored by
People lounging in hammocks suspended by a wooden structure over the ocean, just off the shore in Renaissance Wind Creek Resort, Aruba
Journeys: Wellness
This Caribbean Destination is the Ultimate Wellness Retreat
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Honest Eco Sunset Sail and Dolphin Search
Sustainable Travel
Key West Is Beautiful—and Fragile. Here’s How Travelers Can Protect It.
December 06, 2024 05:45 PM
 · 
Susan B. Barnes
The writer looking at reliefs among the gargantuan columns of the Temple of Edfu situated along the Nile.
Cruise
‘Traveling Like a Celebrity’ on the Nile—How to Get Exclusive Access to Egypt’s Ancient Sites Without Crowds
December 06, 2024 05:24 PM
 · 
Jeri Clausing
Propeller plane by the shoreline of a beach
Where to Travel Next
14 Best Places to Visit in Florida on Your Next Trip
December 06, 2024 03:33 PM
 · 
Carrie Honaker
The Paramount House
Cities We Love
This Australian City Is Top of Our Travel List for 2025. Here’s Why It Should Be on Yours.
December 06, 2024 12:53 PM
 · 
Laura Dannen Redman

See More