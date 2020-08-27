Even as Masks Are Required Throughout Paris, Tour de France Will Go On

Masks will now be required for everyone in Paris.

A rising rate of coronavirus cases in France has prompted local authorities to impose stricter regulations. Nevertheless, the famed international cycling event will begin this weekend after being delayed from its traditional start in early July.

The virus is actively circulating in about 20 percent of France’s regions, and masks will now be required for everyone in Paris starting Friday—but the government is determined to reopen schools next week, get workers back on the job, and kick off the Tour de France cycling race on Saturday. Showing a map of the country’s new “red zones,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday urged local authorities to impose new restrictions to slow infections and prevent another economically devastating national lockdown. Related When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe? “The epidemic is gaining ground, and now we must intervene,” Castex said. France “must do everything to avoid a new confinement.” He acknowledged that the rising cases this summer—attributed mostly to people going on vacation with family and friends—came earlier than authorities expected. France is now seeing more than 50 positive tests per 100,000 people in Paris, Marseille, and other areas. The government announced Thursday that 21 of 101 administrative regions, or departments, are now in the “red zone” where the virus is actively circulating, and where local authorities can impose stricter rules on gatherings and movements. Castex asked Paris authorities to start requiring mask use everywhere, instead of in just select neighborhoods. Marseille already mandates masks.

Hours later, Paris police headquarters ordered that masks be worn by all pedestrians outdoors starting at 8 a.m. Friday. Cyclists and those using other open-air transport methods are included, but not people in cars. The top officials of three surrounding regions signed on to the orders, meaning that people in a vast swath of areas surrounding the French capital must also be masked in all public places. Related Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them The statement said that means would be put in place to ensure the new “obligation” is respected but didn’t elaborate. Paris was among cities that earlier demanded masks in specific neighborhoods, with police leveling fines after a period of warnings. Government ministers insisted that the once-renowned French hospital system is better prepared to handle new COVID-19 cases than it was when the virus raced across the country in March and April, saturating intensive care units. France has reported more than 30,500 deaths related to the virus, the third-highest toll in Europe after Britain and Italy, but experts say all confirmed figures understate the true toll of the pandemic due to limited testing and other factors. France was registering only a few hundred new infections a day in May and June, but the number started increasing in July as the country ramped up testing. Daily cases surged past 5,000 on Wednesday for the first time since May. The number of virus patients in French hospitals remains low so far despite the jump in infections, but it has been steadily rising in recent days. Despite virus uptick, Tour de France race to take place Photo by Christophe Ena/AP An installation set up for the start of the 107th Tour de France cycling race, in Nice, southern France. The government’s message Thursday was mixed—while expressing alarm about growing cases, Castex insisted that “living with the virus” is the new national mantra and he wants people to resume work in September as broadly as possible. To protect vulnerable populations, the prime minister urged people not to hold family parties and said “grandpa and grandma” shouldn’t pick up their grandchildren from school. Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said there’s no reason to dial back plans to send France’s 12.9 million students back to class next week or to reopen cafeterias.

