For Croatia Without the Crowds, Head to the Slovenian Riviera

Leave the crowds behind for peaceful beaches, untouched nature, and quiet towns on Slovenia’s pint-sized coast.

share this article

Slovenia’s Riviera, wedged between Italy to the north and Croatia to the south, is tiny. But don’t let its diminutive size—just 30 miles long—dissuade you from a visit. Much like its Adriatic neighbors, this stretch of coastline packs in lots of picturesque beaches, sublime nature parks, compelling architecture, and delicious food—minus the tourist throngs found on nearby shores. With its Slavic roots and mix of Italian and German influences, Slovenia is a captivating place to explore. Nowhere is this truer than on its sliver of shoreline, where karst cliffs give way to pebbly shores, green spaces, and historic cities, each with a charming blend of Roman, medieval, and Venetian buildings. Still, the Slovenian Riviera remains blissfully uncrowded compared to places like Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast, perhaps because people are put off by what seems on maps like a rocky coastline without Game of Thrones filming sites. But if you want a pristine beach, scenic hike, or extraordinary cathedral all to yourself, read on for our guide to this Adriatic gem. What to do in the Slovenian Riviera Courtesy of Shutterstock Koper’s Praetorian Palace features a fascinating mix of Gothic, Renaissance, Venetian, and baroque styles. Time-travel in Koper Koper, Slovenia’s main coastal city, sits just across the border from Trieste, Italy. A former Venetian stronghold, it’s full of architecturally striking streets and squares that are well worth a day of exploring. Start in Tito Square at the Praetorian Palace, which served as the seat of Venetian power in the 15th and 16th centuries. The impressive building—complete with Gothic, Renaissance, Venetian, and even baroque features—is now home to Koper’s city government, a restored apothecary, and a wedding hall. Before leaving the palace, purchase a ticket (3.5€/US$4 for adults) to climb the bell tower across Tito Square. It’s 204 steps to the top, but if you make it, you’ll get to see one of the oldest bells in Slovenia, plus sweeping views of Koper and the sparkling Adriatic. South of the tower, you’ll find Da Ponte Fountain, an ornate, octagonal structure with a decidedly baroque silhouette. Built in 1666, it once served as the catch basin for the city’s drinking water. Go beyond the big city East of Koper lies Škocjanski zatok Nature Reserve, the largest brackish wetland in Slovenia. Come here to spot more than 250 different bird species, from black-winged stilts and common terns to reed warblers and turtledoves, as well as boškarin cattle and Camargue horses wandering around the reserve.

Article continues below advertisement

Another site worth visiting away from the city is the Socerb Holy Cave, near the Italian border. It was here that Saint Servul hid from the governor of Trieste in the late 200s C.E. before being executed for converting to Christianity. Considered the only subterranean church in the world, it now hosts a service honoring Saint Servul each May. After exploring the cave, check out nearby Socerb Castle. Built on the ruins of an Illyrian hill fort as early as 1040 C.E., it offers fascinating history—because of its strategic position, it was the center of many battles between Venice and Trieste—and views over the Gulf of Trieste. Hit the beach in Izola Photo by Roman Babakin/Shutterstock Dine in view of the sea in the charming beach town of Izola. When you’re ready for the beach, make your way west to Izola, a seaside village with appealing cafés and scenic shores. Beaches like the cliff-lined Bele skale, the family-friendly (and easier to reach) Delfinček, and the wheelchair-accessible Bevkova remain wonderfully empty, but dog lovers should head to the pet-friendly waterfront near the old Delamaris canning factory. Also make time to wander around town, taking in the vistas out to sea and snapping pictures of Izola framed by the majestic Slovenian Alps. Afterward, visit the Archaeological Park Simonov zaliv, where you can time-travel back to 181 B.C.E. when Romans ruled this part of the Adriatic. The nearly 10-acre area features ruins of ancient coastal villas as well as the submerged remains of the old Roman harbor. Walking tours and scuba diving excursions are available through the park for further exploration of both sites. Come evening, make your way to the Church of Saint Maurus, where you can climb the 99 steps up the bell tower to catch a memorable sunset over Izola and the Gulf of Trieste. Find untouched beauty in Strunjan Landscape Park Courtesy of Shutterstock The hike down may be tough, but Moon Bay rewards visitors with a beautiful beach. South of Izola, Strunjan Landscape Park is a biologically diverse stretch of coastline that’s home to the highest cliffs in the Adriatic. Walk the shore to discover a wide variety of plant and animal life; visit Stjuža, Slovenia’s only lagoon, to watch for rare birds; or explore the Strunjan salt pans, which have been in operation for more than 700 years. Within the park, you’ll also find Moon Bay, renowned for its beach. You’ll have to hike down a steep path to get there, but the pebbly shores and clear, turquoise water are worth the trek. Discover cathedrals, spas, and truffles in Piran and Portorož Photo by Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock When in Piran, explore the massive Saint George’s Church. Piran, a peninsular town west of Strunjan Landscape Park, is known for its Venetian-style architecture. One of the first buildings you’ll notice is the towering Saint George’s Church, which is perched on a hill overlooking the city. Follow the cobblestone street up the hill, then peer through the cathedral doors at the ornate interior. For a fuller look, visit the Parish Museum of Saint George, which houses the cathedral’s treasury and catacombs and also provides access to the church itself. When exploring the cathedral, keep your eyes peeled for The Crucified from Piran, a wooden sculpture of Christ on the cross that dates to the early 14th century.

Article continues below advertisement