The Next Great Wine Regions Are Not Where You’d Expect

From coastal wineries producing biodynamic varietals to hilltop vineyards where UNESCO-recognized traditions thrive, these are the overlooked regions wine pundits recommend visiting now.

Well-known wine regions like Bordeaux, Tuscany, and the Napa Valley often steal the spotlight when it comes to world-class grape growing and fine wine production. But there are a number of high-quality, full-bodied wines worth tasting in more unexpected regions across the globe. To find out which wine regions should be topping travelers’ lists right now, we tapped the knowledge of four experts: Rachel Signer, editor and publisher of Pipette Magazine (a print publication about natural wines), Neil Harris, creator of True Wino (a still “forthcoming” independent wine magazine), Basile Al Mileik, wine director at Wythe Hotel (one of Brooklyn’s buzziest spots), and Sarah Bray, DipWSET-certified European winery director at VinConnect (an online direct-to-consumer platform for European wineries). According to these wine industry insiders, the following are some of the more surprising wine regions—both emerging and established—worth sampling before the secret spreads. Photo by Anna Lury/Shutterstock The Canary Islands contain 10 official wine regions, five of which can be found on Tenerife. Tenerife, Canary Islands On this Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa, wine grapes grow from mineral-heavy volcanic soils. Tenerife, one of the archipelago’s seven islands, is the largest wine producer of the bunch. “Tenerife is one of my favorite wine regions in the world,” Al Mileik says. “I’m obsessed with island wines—but on this particular island, the varietals are even more interesting because most vineyards sit on pure volcanic soils.” “Tenerife is home to Envínate, one of the hottest wine producers right now,” Bray adds. But wineries across the archipelago are producing mouthwatering fruity reds and whites, and to all four wine experts, the entire archipelago is worth traveling to just for tastings alone. “Across the Canary Islands, the climate is very warm, but you have these crazy wind tunnels that help bring salt water, acidity, and a lot of balance to the wines,” Al Mileik says. It’s this hyper-local combination of indigenous vines, volcanic soil, and varying climates that make for the Canary Islands’s unusual wines. Beyond Tenerife, he notes, don’t miss Los Bermejos, a Lanzarote estate that follows a biodynamic philosophy focused on organic farming and distinct vine-growing principles. Beqaa Valley, Lebanon

Lebanon has one of the oldest traceable winemaking traditions on the planet, the origins of which date back to 7000 B.C.E. “The country has a viticultural history that stretches through Biblical times, the Roman Empire, and even into the Middle Ages—which is about when historical records began chronicling the practice of winemaking in Burgundy,” Bray notes. Even though it might seem like this Middle Eastern wine destination has been largely overlooked until recently, according to Bray, the region’s wineries “have been making waves for a long time, especially at iconic estates like Chateau Musar.” While many local vintners in the fertile region use European grapes, such as cabernet sauvignon, carignan, merlot, and syrah, wines made with native white grapes like obeideh and merwah have made an impression on wine critics worldwide. Photo by Anatolijs Laicans/Shutterstock Georgian qvevri (clay vessels used to ferment wine underground) can be traced back to 6000 B.C.E. Kakheti, Georgia Wine has been produced in the monastery-studded countryside of Georgia’s Kakheti region for thousands of years. (Archaeological findings have traced the country’s signature qvevri—clay vessels used to ferment wine underground—back to 6000 B.C.E.) The traditional method of winemaking in this mountainous region east of Tbilisi is inscribed in UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Today, however, Kakheti winemakers use both traditional Georgian and contemporary European approaches. “Georgia has re-asserted itself as a prime winemaking producer and destination,” Harris says. “The country has backed up its claim to fame as the birthplace of winemaking with some amazing natural and low-intervention wines that proudly display their own identity.” “There’s really nothing out there quite like Georgian wines; they have entirely unique flavor profiles,” Signer adds. “The whites are typically made with skin contact, lending them tannic structure and texture—and the reds can be powerful, especially the saperavi variety. It’s important to note that these wines are best when experienced with the country’s incredible cuisines, which generally feature lots of sautéed vegetables, the flaky warm cheese bread khachapuri, rich roasted meat dishes, lamb stews, and fresh fish—all served family-style.” Photo by Giovanni Boscherino/Shutterstock Abruzzo is an Italian wine region located in the country’s mountainous central area near the Adriatic Sea. Abruzzo, Italy Those interested in Italian wine have likely made trips to world-famous wine regions like Piedmont and Tuscany. But travelers looking to go beyond Italy’s well-tasted wine trail should head east toward the country’s Adriatic coast. “Right now, some of the most interesting wines are coming from the region of Abruzzo,” Bray says. “Long known for more mediocre table wine, Abruzzo producers are now owning their craft and elevating their local varieties. Established collectors may know names like Emidio Pepe, but other new winemakers like the family-owned Tiberio are putting this region on the map.” One characteristic that distinguishes this mountainous section of central Italy from the country’s other wine regions is that it’s recognized primarily for the production of one grape: montepulciano. The resulting red wine, montepulciano d’Abruzzo, is known for being tannic, low in acidity, and extremely easy to drink. Still, a variety of fine wines—including fruity rosés and floral whites—are produced within Abruzzo’s four provinces. Consider this region Italy’s best-kept wine secret. McLaren Vale, Australia Just 45 minutes south of Adelaide sits McLaren Vale, a coastal wine region with a Mediterranean climate known for dry red varietals like shiraz, grenache, and cabernet sauvignon. McLaren Vale may be lesser-known than the nearby Barossa Valley, but the Australian wine region is regarded as one of the country’s most environmentally conscious areas, with a large percentage of producers using sustainable irrigation and farming methods.

