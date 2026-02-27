You may or may not remember that in January 2020, a new quarter was released in the United States with the image of a bat. That design was a commemoration of the National Park of American Samoa, one of the most remote parks in the U.S. Situated in the South Pacific Ocean, halfway between Hawaii and New Zealand, it’s also—according to National Park Service statistics—one of the system’s least visited parks. Only 22,500 people visited in 2024.

It’s a long journey to get to Samoa, but both the country and the national park are a tropical paradise filled with rainforests, secluded coral beaches, and colorful reefs. You may recognize Ofu Beach, the park’s most famous: a lonely stretch of white sand bordered on one side by deep blue water and tilting palm trees on the other. There are never any beachgoers in these photographs, but it’s not because the photographers are patient; if you make the trip to the National Park of American Samoa, you really are likely to be the only traveler around.

Where is the National Park of American Samoa?

Mount Alava is one of more than 40 mountains in the National Park of American Samoa, located above Vatia Bay on the north coast, on Tutuila Island. Photo by Danita Delimont/Shutterstock

Authorized by Congress on October 31, 1988, but leased from the Samoan village councils in 1993, the National Park of American Samoa is the only National Park Service site south of the equator. It covers 13,500 acres—4,000 of which are ocean and coral reef—and includes sections of four of the five volcanic islands of the territory of American Samoa: Tutuila, Ta‘u, Ofu, and Olosega.

The park’s total land area of about 76.8 square miles is slightly larger than Washington, D.C., and includes 9,500 acres of paleotropical (Old World) rainforest draped over more than 40 mountains.

Hawaiian Airlines flies twice a week from Honolulu to Pago Pago, the territory’s capital and largest city. Once on Tutuila, the main island of American Samoa, you can reach the park by car, taxi, or local bus. There are no buses or taxis on other islands. Small planes fly from Tutuila to the island of Ta‘u, but you’ll need to take a small fishing boat to get from Ta‘u to Ofu Island.

Spread your time across islands

Most visitors fly into Pago Pago and explore the national park area on Tutuila. The park headquarters and the visitor center, with exhibits and a store, are located there.

But more than half the park is on the Manu’a Islands (Ta‘u, Ofu, and Olosega), which are 60 miles east of Tutuila. These islands are difficult to reach—to get to Ta‘u, you have to fly from Tutuila, and from Ta‘u you have to take a fishing boat to Ofu, which connects by bridge to Olosega—so be flexible when you’re journeying there.

They’re more than worth the effort. Ta‘u contains 5,400 acres of parkland, including Lata Mountain, which, at 3,170 feet, is American Samoa’s highest peak. Ofu, which is accessible only by small fishing boats from Ta‘u, is considered the most beautiful part of the park. You’ll want to bring supplies from Tutuila: Though there is accommodation on Ta‘u and Ofu, life here is slow and traditional, and you won’t find restaurants, bars, or shops.

The National Park of American Samoa may be largely free of tourists, but that means there isn’t a strong tourist infrastructure. There are park rangers, but you won’t find the usual facilities or a packed calendar of programs and events. The National Park of American Samoa advises potential visitors that they’ll need a “bit of the explorer’s spirit.”

Beach, hike, and travel back in time

Samoa’s most famous beach, which has graced the cover of many destination guides, is on the island of Ofu. Offshore, a 350-acre reef boasts some of the best snorkeling in the area.

On Tutuila, you’ll find the best hiking options. There’s the easy, 0.1-mile Pola Island Trail, which leads to a rocky beach. Or try the more difficult Mount Alava Trail, a seven-mile round-trip hike that passes a banana and coconut plantation and summits Mount Alava, where climbers will find panoramic views.

Check out important archaeological sites such as Old Vatia, a prehistoric village site believed to have been inhabited from 1300 to 1750.

Outside the national park, you can also visit National Natural Landmarks, including volcanic rock formations. There are also World War II–era sites, many of which can be seen on a heritage trail that goes past old naval guns and abandoned buildings.

Fruit bats are large, with wingspans reaching up to three feet. They are important pollinators in their habitats. Photo by Lloyd Wallin Photography/Shutterstock

Find tropical wildlife

The National Park of American Samoa is the only U.S. park that’s home to the fruit bat. You can also spot some 350 species of native birds, including colorful tropical pigeons and the Samoan starling.

Off the coast, you might be able to view sea turtles and humpback whales. Humpbacks pass this area from August to November and often come close to land. Or you can go snorkeling to look for some of the 950 species of fish and 250 species of coral protected here.

Engage with locals and customs

In partnership with local communities, the park helps protect the customs, beliefs, and traditions of Fa’a Sāmoa, the 3,000-year-old Samoan culture. Many travelers opt to participate in a homestay, book a tour with local guides, or join a crew aboard a fishing boat. Even if you stick to hiking, you’ll likely end up connecting with park neighbors to ask permission or pay a toll to access certain trails or parts of the park that run through private property.

Mikah Meyer, the youngest person to visit all 417 U.S. National Park Service sites, wrote about his experience at the National Park of American Samoa; he strongly advises booking your trip with a local guide to smooth the planning process and get the most out of the lesser-known park. He recommends Touramericansamoa.com.

A guide will also help you navigate cultural norms. The park Visitor Guide has tips that will help you be respectful, but know that you should always ask villagers for permission to take photos, use a beach, and engage in other activities such as swimming or fishing, however unobtrusive your actions may seem. Also, Sunday is a day of rest, so certain activities, like swimming, may not be permitted.

It’s always a good time of year to dive to the coral reefs in the Ofu lagoons. Photo by Damsea/Shutterstock

When to go

Samoa is hot and humid year-round. There are often tropical storms in the wet summer season, which last from October through May. The drier season runs from June through September, when temperatures dip slightly, but expect frequent short or long rain showers no matter when you visit.

As with many tropical regions, the sun here is intense, so pack sunscreen and reusable water bottles. American Samoa hasn’t had outbreaks of chikungunya or Zika fever (both caused by viruses) since 2016, though dengue is active, so you’ll want to pack insect repellent.

The park is open 24 hours, but camping is not allowed. There are no fees or reservations.

This article was originally published in 2020 and most recently updated on February 27, 2026, with current information.