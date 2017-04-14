The Mythical Beef Sandwich You Need in Your Life

I started at Berkeley’s Chez Panisse in 2000 with one adult travel experience under my belt: a year abroad in Europe, where the choices I made were informed by the cost of train tickets or the availability of creaky hostel beds. Food never entered into the equation. But from my first moments in the restaurant, when I sat through a menu meeting where the chef shared the origin story of each dish on that day’s menu, I could see that travel begets memory, which in turn begets great cooking. Each day—and each new menu—brought with it stories of the far-flung restaurants, roadside stands, and dear aunties and grandmothers whose food inspired our cooking.

I’d studied Italian intensively before arriving, but I may have overestimated my grasp of the language. When the man at the counter replied in Tuscan dialect, I froze. Stubbornly refusing to admit that I had no idea what he’d said, I blushed, nodded, and paid the cashier. He handed me my sandwich, which I took to eat on the steps of the market. I took a bite.



How could this strange-textured, off-tasting thing be the dish that inspired so many sighs at Chez Panisse? I forced myself to continue to chew, and then to swallow. There was no way this was the brisket I’d heard about. I went back and hovered near the sandwich stand, studying the signs, until I finally figured out what the man at the counter had been trying to tell me: He’d sold out of brisket. All he had left was lampredotto, a Florentine specialty. With my vehement nodding, I’d signaled that instead of brisket, I’d be fine with tripe.

Photo by Okunin/Shutterstock Nerbone is a beloved food stall within Florence’s Mercato Centrale.