Home>Travel inspiration>Outdoor Adventure>Natural Wonders

The Longest Lunar Eclipse of the Century Is Happening in July

By Lyndsey Matthews

Jun 28, 2018

share this article
flipboard
A total lunar eclipse is also called a blood moon.

Photo by Bryan Goff/Unsplash

A total lunar eclipse is also called a blood moon.

If you’re based in North America, you’ll have to travel to see the blood moon on July 27. Here’s where to go.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

A total lunar eclipse is happening on the night of July 27, and it will last 1 hour and 43 minutes, making it the longest lunar eclipse to take place this century. But if you want to see it in person, you’ll have to leave North America, since no part of the eclipse will be visible in the United States, Canada, or Mexico (unless you’re watching a livestream).

A total lunar eclipse occurs when a full moon enters the Earth’s shadow. While some of the sun’s light can still reach the moon even when the Earth is directly between the two, our planet’s atmosphere filters out the blue light making the moon take on a deep red or rusty brown color, which is why a total lunar eclipse is also known as a “blood moon.” Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses can be observed safely with the naked eye.

Here’s how to see the celestial event in July.

Where Can You See the Lunar Eclipse?

According to this map from NASA (below), the entire eclipse will be visible from most parts of Africa and the entire Middle East will also have great views, if the weather is clear. But that’s not all. India, Pakistan, western China, and most central Asian countries reaching up to parts of southern Russia will also be able to see the eclipse in its entirety.

Article continues below advertisement

Everyone in Europe, western Africa, and most of South America will be able to see the lunar eclipse after sunset on July 27. If you’re in Asia or Australia, you’ll get a glimpse of the blood moon just before sunrise on July 28.

If you’re looking for a specific place to stay for the eclipse, &Beyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge is located within Namibia’s NamibRand Nature Reserve, which has been designated a Gold Tier International Dark Sky Reserve by the International Dark-Sky Association. The Desert Lodge has a resident astronomer and a state-of-the-art observatory with a Meade LX200R 12-inch telescope. Over in South Africa, the Lion Sands Private Game Reserve in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve has open-air “treehouses” where you can sleep under the stars—or the blood moon.

What Time Is the Lunar Eclipse Happening?

While the entire eclipse will last almost four hours from start to finish, the total phase when the moon turns a shade of red that gives it its nickname—the blood moon—will be visible for almost two hours on the night of July 27, 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

The eclipse will start to be visible at 6:24 p.m. UTC (aka Coordinated Universal Time) and will be fully eclipsed between 7:30 p.m. and 9:13 p.m. UTC (or 3:30 p.m. to 5:13 p.m. EST). The previous total lunar eclipse, which occurred on January 31, 2018, lasted 1 hour and 16 minutes.

When Is the Next Total Lunar Eclipse?

If you’re unable to travel to see the blood moon in July, the next total lunar eclipse is happening on January 21, 2019, and will be visible from North and South America, Africa, and Europe.

>> Next: 9 Best Stargazing Destinations in the World

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories