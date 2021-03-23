The Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Back With Its Best Bonus Ever—80,000 Points

The Chase Sapphire Preferred and Chase Sapphire Reserve cards are posting some of their highest bonuses ever for a limited time right now.

AFAR partners with The Points Guy Affiliate Network and may receive a commission from card issuers. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team. Just as coronavirus vaccine rollouts prompt a new boom in travel interest, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and the Chase Sapphire Reserve® have launched some of their best bonuses ever for a limited time. That makes it the perfect moment to apply for one of these popular travel credit cards and stock up on points you can redeem for trips in the future. The Chase Sapphire Preferred is offering 80,000 Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 within the first three months, plus a $50 grocery statement credit. For its part, the Chase Sapphire Reserve is offering 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 within the first three months. Which Chase credit card is right for you will depend on the one whose annual fee makes more sense for your budget and offers benefits you’ll be able to maximize. Current Chase credit card sign-up offers If you missed out on the last time the Chase Sapphire Preferred was offering this all-time-high bonus back in September, you’re in luck because it’s back. But only for a short time, so don’t wait to apply. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 bonus Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening—that’s 20,000 more points than this card usually offers. Plus, earn up to $50 in statement credits on grocery purchases within the first year. The card has a $95 annual fee. Earning Earn two points per dollar on dining (including takeout and delivery) and travel purchases like airfare, hotel bookings, train tickets, rideshares, and even tolls and parking. Through April 30, 2021, you can earn two points per dollar on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases each month, including eligible pickup and delivery services. Now through March 2022, cardholders can also register to earn five points per dollar on Lyft rides. Rewards and benefits

Chase Ultimate Rewards points earned with the Sapphire Preferred are worth 1.25 cents apiece when redeemed for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards online portal, which makes the 80,000-point sign-up bonus worth around $1,000. You can also transfer Chase points to 13 airline and hotel partners, including United, JetBlue, Southwest, British Airways, Hyatt, and Marriott, among others, which makes them very versatile. Through Chase’s partnership with DoorDash, Sapphire Preferred cardholders can enroll for at least a year of complementary DashPass membership before December 31, 2021, which includes waived delivery fees on orders of $12 or more from participating restaurants. Quick take Since it premiered over a decade ago, the Chase Sapphire Preferred has become a favorite among travelers thanks to how easy it makes earning Ultimate Rewards points. Then there’s the sheer value you can get redeeming those points for travel, all for a relatively low annual fee of $95. The card also offers some comprehensive trip and purchase protections, which can save you time and money when things go wrong on the road. Given this is just the second time that the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s sign-up bonus has been this high, if you miss out on it now, you might not get another shot. Chase Sapphire Reserve® A higher annual fee brings a lot more perks with this premium travel credit card. Welcome bonus For a limited time, you can earn up to 60,000 bonus Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 within the first three months of account opening. That is 10,000 points more than this card usually offers. Its annual fee is $550. Earning This card earns three points per dollar on dining and travel (after the $300 annual travel credit). Now through April 30, 2021, it also earns three points per dollar on up to $1,000 per month in grocery purchases. Through the Chase-Lyft partnership, Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders can earn up to 10 points per dollar on Lyft rides through March 2022. Rewards and benefits Instead of 1.25 cents per point, you get 1.5 cents when redeeming for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal with this card, so its welcome bonus is worth $900. You can also transfer points to the program’s 13 airline and hotel partners, or redeem them for statement credits and gift cards, among other options. Cardholders receive up to $300 each year in statement credits toward travel purchases and up to $100 once every four years as reimbursement for either a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application. They can also enroll for complimentary Priority Pass Select membership for access to over 1,200 airport lounges around the world, plus the same DoorDash DashPass benefit of the Chase Sapphire Preferred (and up to $60 in statement credits on purchases through the app in 2021). Quick take If you’re a frequent flier who can leverage the card’s lounge and Global Entry benefits, and take advantage of the $300 annual travel statement credit and higher redemption rate, the Chase Sapphire Reserve could be a much better choice for you. Which Chase credit card sign-up offer is better?

