The 3 Best Credit Cards for Travel Insurance

Before you purchase rental car insurance—or any other third-party insurance—see if your credit card covers you first.

These cards can help give you peace of mind when planning your next trip.

share this article

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Compensation may impact how an offer is presented. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Eligibility and benefit level varies by card. Terms, conditions and limitations apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company. Some credit cards provide a range of complimentary travel insurance to cardholders that kicks in when charging travel to the card or using points for travel through its loyalty program. However, as with all matters of insurance, you can expect to dig through complicated language and layers upon layers of T&Cs to figure out what’s covered, how much is covered, and when coverage applies. To save you the headache, we’ve reviewed the benefits of dozens of credit cards—and the detailed fine print therein—for you. What follows are the three best credit cards for travel insurance, simplified summaries of the coverages they provide, and why these coverages are important when acquiring a new travel credit card. 1. Chase Sapphire Reserve® The Chase Sapphire Reserve card (annual fee: $550) carries the most thorough travel coverage of any credit card on the market, hands down. Here are the key implicit travel insurances that come with the card. Emergency Evacuation & Transportation: Up to $100,000 towards necessary emergency evacuation and transportation expenses for cardholder, spouse, and/or eligible children under age nineteen Trip Interruption and Cancellation: Up to $10,000 per person, $20,000 per trip (for instance, if you have family members on the same trip also filing a claim), and $40,000 per 12-month period, for trips canceled or cut short due to specific unforeseen circumstances Emergency Medical and Dental Benefit: Up $2,500 (and subject to a $50 deductible) if you require emergency medical or dental services during a covered trip. Note that this is payable after going through your primary health insurance first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trip Accident Insurance: Up to $1 million if you are severely injured, maimed, or die on a common carrier; up to $100,000 for accidents on a trip, beyond those taking place on a common carrier Trip Delay: Up to $500 per ticket to cover things like meals and lodging if your common carrier is delayed more than six hours or overnight Delayed Baggage: Up to $100 per day for up to five days, if your bags are over six hours late Lost Baggage: Up to $3,000 per person Rental Car Insurance: Up to $75,000 in primary coverage for theft or damage to the rental car that you did not cause 2. The Platinum Card® from American Express While its travel insurances are not as strong as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, The Platinum Card from American Express (annual fee: $695, see rates and fees) has the best coverage of all American Express cards and is the only other card on the market to provide Medevac to its cardmembers. (Terms apply.) Emergency Evacuation & Transportation: Up to no specified amount towards necessary emergency evacuation and transportation expenses for cardholder and covered family members Trip Interruption and Cancellation: Up to $10,000 per trip and $20,000 per eligible card per consecutive 12-month period Emergency Medical and Dental Benefit: None Trip Accident Insurance: None Trip Delay: Up to $500 per trip if your common carrier is delayed more than six hours (with a total of two claims per 12-month period) Delayed Baggage: None Lost Baggage: Up to $3,000 per person Rental Car Insurance: Up to $75,000 in secondary coverage for theft or damage to the rental car that you did not cause. Secondary coverage will cover the amount that your personal/business policies do not, meaning you’ll need to go through your personal/business automobile insurance first and see what it will cover. 3. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Although the Chase Sapphire Preferred card has just a $95 annual fee, it carries several of the same protections as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, as noted below. Emergency Evacuation & Transportation: None Trip Interruption and Cancellation: Up to $10,000 per person, $20,000 per trip, and $40,000 per 12-month period, for trips canceled or cut short due to specific unforeseen circumstances. This is the same coverage as the Reserve card. Emergency Medical and Dental Benefit: None Trip Accident Insurance: Up to $500,000 if you are severely injured, maimed, or die on a common carrier (vs. $1 million with Reserve); up to $100,000 for accidents on a trip, beyond those taking place on a common carrier Trip Delay: Up to $500 to cover things like meals and lodging if your common carrier is delayed more than 12 hours (vs. six hours with Reserve) or overnight Delayed Baggage: Up to $100 per day for up to five days, if your bags are over six hours late (same as Reserve) Lost Baggage: Up to $3,000 per person (same as Reserve) Rental Car Insurance: Up to the value of the rental car in primary coverage for theft or damage to the rental car that you did not cause (vs. $75,000 with Reserve) Of claims and coverages To be sure, the implicit travel coverages that come with these three cards are the best on the market. However, that does not mean that understanding–or collecting–on such insurances is straightforward. In fact, it’s anything but.

ADVERTISEMENT