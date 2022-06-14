Chase Sapphire Lounges Are Coming Soon to an Airport Near You

The new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport in New York will eventually be home to a Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club.

The first Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club may be open by late 2022, with eight more outposts to follow. Here’s what we know so far.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card are two of the best travel cards available, thanks to the valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards points they earn, the travel protections they offer, and their valuable travel credits, which reset annually. Those earnings and benefits are often considered best in class for high-fee and low-fee travel credit cards, respectively. However, The Platinum Card® from American Express beats Chase—by far—as the best credit card for airport lounge access, thanks mainly to Amex's collection of highly coveted Centurion Lounges. To up its lounge game—and in the spirit of competition—Chase announced in June 2021 plans for its own collection of branded airport lounges. One year later, details are finally emerging on the arrival of those Chase airport lounges—dubbed Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club. Here's what we know so far about how many lounges will open (and where), plus cardholder accessibility. Introducing Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club

While design details are scarce and exact dates unknown, consensus in the points blogosphere is that Chase’s new lounge concept, Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club, will debut before the end of 2022. Most likely that first location will be either at Boston Logan (BOS) or Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX). We do know with certainty that Chase plans to open at least nine airport lounges. It has revealed the locations of six so far. They are: Boston (BOS), located in Terminal B to C Connector

Hong Kong (HKG), located in Terminal 1

Las Vegas (LAS), located in Terminal 1, C Gates

New York (LGA), located in Terminal B

Phoenix (PHX), located in Terminal 4 South 1

San Diego (SAN), located in Terminal 2 West What to expect at Chase Sapphire airport lounges Chase’s foray into the airport lounge arena is a collaboration with Airport Dimensions, which currently operates the existing airport lounge group, “The Club.” (Hence, the name Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club.) “The Club” lounges are currently in 16 U.S. airports and two U.K. airports and are accessible to Priority Pass members. Having visited several existing locations of “The Club” and finding them just meh (or standard Priority Pass fare, shall we say), we initially approached the Chase-Club partnership with trepidation. However, Chase has stated that its lounges “offer a fresh approach to the lounge experience,” indicating its newcomers shall be more elevated than current locations of “The Club.” It’s anticipated that the Chase lounges will include facilities of a higher-end lounge, such as showers and wellness areas in addition to appealing food and beverage offerings. In terms of lounge size, current plans range from the boutique sized 3,500-square-foot lounge in Phoenix to a more generously spaced 12,000-square-foot lounge in Boston. How to access these new Chase Sapphire airport lounges

