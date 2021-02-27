The Best Weekend Getaways From L.A. for a Mini Road Trip

Take the coast road out of L.A. for a weekend away.

Desert, beach, or national park? Take your pick.

Calling somewhere a great launching pad to other places can be a bit of a backhanded compliment. But while Los Angeles itself has plenty to keep you busy (beaches, theme parks, places to explore Latinx and Black food, history, and culture), it’s also just two or three hours from a host of diverse weekend getaway options. Pick a compass point. North? That’ll take you to the American Riviera, the city of Santa Barbara, and to wine towns aplenty in the Santa Ynez Valley. South? That way leads to San Diego. East(ish)? Take your pick between the mountain communities of Big Bear and Lake Arrowhead or desert destinations like Palm Springs and Joshua Tree. West? Well, there’s the ocean—but there is an island escape on Catalina awaiting you. Here are a few of our favorite places to escape for 48 hours. Santa Barbara Photo by Damien Verrier / Shutterstock Mountains, palms, and gentle waters—that’s Santa Barbara. How far is Santa Barbara from Los Angeles? Los Angeles to Santa Barbara is about 100 miles. It’ll take you around two hours by car. The Pacific Surfliner train from L.A.’s Union Station takes just under three hours. Why go to Santa Barbara? Reliably perfect weather, a sedate harbor, clean beaches, upscale shopping, winetasting in the tasting room hot spot the Funk Zone—Santa Barbara packs a lot in for its 90,000 lucky residents (including new local homeowners Harry and Meghan). Where to stay We love the Ritz-Carlton Bacara just north of Santa Barbara for its multiple saltwater pools, beachside location, and spacious suites with marble bathtubs, Asprey products, and ocean views. Book now: from $329/night, expedia.com Where to eat Caffeinate your mornings at Handlebar Coffee, grab pizza for lunch from Bettina, order Asian takeout from Oku, and finish with a cocktail at Venus in Furs. State Street Promenade in the center of town has been pedestrianized since the pandemic and looks set to continue as a car-free way to peruse menus when you’re hungry. Things to do Got kids? They’ll want to explore MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation (closed at time of writing; hopefully open soon), grab an ice cream from a branch of McConnell’s, and tour the harbor on Lil’ Toot Water Taxi's 20-minute ride. There’s a beautiful Spanish mission, a Maritime Museum, Lotusland botanic gardens, and plentiful shopping. Did we mention the winetasting? Read more on the perfect weekend in Santa Barbara San Diego Photo by STLJB / Shutterstock A great day in San Diego often begins—or ends—with a surf. How far is San Diego from Los Angeles? About 120 miles. As for how long it takes to drive, that depends if you’re talking early on a Sunday morning or at 4 p.m. on a Friday. Allot anywhere between two and four hours depending on traffic (in L.A., through Orange County, and north of San Diego). Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner will get you from downtown to downtown in three hours or less. Why go to San Diego? San Diego is one of the most popular road trips from L.A. for a reason—or a dozen: For starters, there are a 12 different beaches to explore, including lively, bar-filled Pacific Beach, La Jolla Beach (great for surfing, snorkeling, and seal spotting), and family-friendly Mission Beach. The latter is set on a long spit, meaning you can stroll oceanside then wander through the quiet streets or nearby amusement park to check out the calmer Mission Bay side. Where to stay Try the Hotel del Coronado, a National Historic Landmark on Coronado Island that’s hosted presidents and was featured in Some Like It Hot. The historic resort just launched a new section of the hotel: The Cabanas “neighborhood,” which encompasses 97 oceanfront and poolside guest rooms and a new pool. Book now: from $276/night, expedia.com

We also love L’Auberge del Mar in Del Mar, about 20 minutes drive from the center of San Diego, for its proximity to a textbook SoCal beach, upscale homely feel, and friendly staff. Book now: from $509/night, expedia.com Where to eat Modern American Juniper & Ivy, seafood spot Ironside Fish & Oyster, and Michelin-starred Addisn are among our favorite San Diego dining options, but you’ll also want to try a handful of beachside fish tacos before you head home—look for the lines of locals. Things to do Beaches aside, visitors arrive in droves for the famous zoo, sprawling Balboa Park, or to see the USS Midway aircraft carrier. It’s also worth heading to one of San Diego’s appealing neighborhoods like arty North Park, LGBTQ-friendly Hillcrest, or museum-packed Old Town. Palm Springs Photo by Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock Palm Springs is a haven for midcentury architecture.

How far is Palm Springs from Los Angeles? Palm Springs is just over 100 miles from Los Angeles—driveable in two hours if you get lucky on the 10 freeway. Why go to Palm Springs? Palm Springs has long been a classic weekend getaway from Los Angeles for a number of reasons. Between late fall and about April, the biggest draw is the weather, with nary a drop of rain and soul-lifting sun day in, day out. (In the summer, it’s triple digits and not so pleasant.) That reliable climate allows visitors to spend lazy days in a hot tub, gazing at the distant mountains fringed with palm tree fronds, before tearing themselves away to enjoy the city’s midcentury-modern architecture and abundant restaurants and shops mostly centered around Palm Canyon Drive. Where to stay Palm Springs hotels run the gamut from historic (the Parker) to hipster (the Ace) and many are excellent retreats for design lovers. We’re partial to Korakia Pensione, a Moroccan-inspired spot close to downtown, where quiet courtyards full of bougainvillea vines and palms lead to luxurious suites. Book now: from $309/night, expedia.com Or, if you’re going to the desert with kids and you’re there on any of the 360 days of the year it’s sunny, the waterslides, pools, and lazy river of the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells are hard to beat. Book now: from $357/night, expedia.com Where to eat The drink and dining scene in Palm Springs is exciting and evolving. Try Asian fusion poolside at Roly China Fusion, tacos accompanied by a margarita made with date tequila at Tac/Quila, or shrimp taquitos at Tu Madres Cantina to start. Things to do Many come here to golf at the 100+ courses, some designed by legends like Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. Others just visit to sip Arnold Palmers by the pool (the eponymous ice tea and lemonade drink was coined in Palm Springs in the ’60s). More active types might want to tackle the switchbacks of the South Lykken Trail, a 2.2-mile there-and-back hike with great city views, or explore the shadier Tahquitz Canyon, which is part of the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation, costs $12.50 for adults to enter, and leads to a waterfall. The Palm Canyon Trail, meanwhile, is free and showcases Sonoran Desert ecosystems before ending in what the USDA Forest Service calls the “largest Palm Oasis in North America.” The Aerial Tramway is a rotating cable car that takes you to an elevation of 8,516 feet in 10 minutes. The often snowy (and certainly much cooler), pine tree–dotted wilderness is a stark contrast to the desert floor. Up there, a museum, two restaurants, and dozens of miles of hiking trails in Mount San Jacinto State Park await. The Living Desert museum—an alfresco wildlife park specializing in the flora and fauna of the desert—is also worth a peek. Joshua Tree Photo by Felix Lipov / Shutterstock The desert is full of surprises.



How far is Joshua Tree from Los Angeles? Joshua Tree is about 130 miles from L.A. and takes just over two hours to drive. (Sensing a theme here?) Why go to Joshua Tree?