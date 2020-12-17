How To Find the Best Small Towns and Christmas Markets in Germany

In the smaller, postcard-perfect cities of Germany, travel experiences might include buying one-euro mustard in Regensburg, munching on lebkuchen gingerbread at Christmas markets, visiting the birthplace of Beethoven in Bonn before attending a local concert, or climbing up ancient Medieval city walls. And you can easily combine the smaller, charming cities with bigger destinations like Berlin, Munich, and Frankfurt.

Watch the full interview with Sascha Mayerer, CEO of Historic Highlights of Germany.

Sascha Mayerer, CEO of the Historic Highlights of Germany, which represents 17 historic, charming cities around the country, understands why people want to go to big cities like Berlin. “People should go to the big cities, but it is going to the smaller places where the real magic happens,” he says. “I sometimes have the feeling, with only two days in Munich, or Berlin, that you are missing parts. But in the smaller cities, you can do a fair amount in one or two days.” Mayerer is based in Trier, one of the historic cities, near the border of Luxembourg.

If you are visiting a bigger city in Germany, it is usually very easy to add on a day or two in a smaller city, such as combining Berlin with Potsdam, just thirty minutes away and is known for its palaces and Rococo-style architecture. Michael Kater, managing director of Compass Tours and Unique Germany, recommends Studio Babelsberg in Potsdam. “It is Europe’s largest and oldest film studio with incredible artificial streets and houses,” he says.

Watch the full interview with Michael Kater, Managing Partner of Compass Tours and Unique Germany.

Travelers who are exploring Munich and interested in the local food and beer scene can take a 30-minute train ride to Augsburg, which has several centuries-old breweries, including Riegele, which is located next to the train station and dates to the 14th century. “Augsburg was the home of the Fugger family,” says Kater. “They were the world’s richest family in the Middle Ages, and built an incredible empire from business. The family is still there—they are no longer the richest family, of course—but they have built great buildings in the city.”

For other big city-small city pairings, travelers can fly into the hub of Frankfurt—thirty minutes to the west is Wiesbaden, a lovely spa town close by. An hour to the east is Würzburg, known for its wine and UNESCO World Heritage sites. In the north, you can easily combine Hamburg with Lübek, right next to the Baltic Sea and called the Queen of the Haseatic League. And you can easily travel by train between these destinations.