The newly relaunched loyalty program is one of the most powerful ones around. Here’s what to know about the changes and how to figure out which brands best fit your travel personality.

Marriott Bonvoy, which officially launched in February, is one of the most comprehensive hotel loyalty programs in the world, covering more than 6,900 hotels in 130 countries and territories. It now combines Marriott Rewards, Starwood Preferred Guest, and Ritz-Carlton Rewards into one distinct program. If globetrotters can’t find a hotel that fits their needs within Marriott Bonvoy, chances are that few other programs will be much better. With 30 distinct brands, there is something for every type of traveler. This includes big luxury names like Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis, as well as smaller brands like Moxy and AC by Marriott. As with Hilton Honors, there are perks designed to appeal to a variety of budgets. This free program is worth exploring, whether you travel occasionally or all the time. The benefits start with free wireless internet access at all Marriott Bonvoy–participating hotels, as well as discounted rates if you book through a Marriott channel, such as directly on the websites or via the app. Members earn 10 Marriott Bonvoy points per dollar spent at most hotels; a few exceptions include five points per dollar spent at Element, Residence Inn by Marriott, and TownePlace Suites hotels. If you’re staying at Marriott Executive Apartments or Execustay, members earn 2.5 points per dollar spent on the room rate. Bonus points start to pile up if you earn elite status from frequent stays or hold one of the cobranded credit cards, like the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card. The program’s top level, Ambassador Elite (for those who spent 100 nights at Marriott hotels and $20,000), comes with 17.5 points per dollar spent and access to a personal concierge. How to take advantage of the program Starting on September 14, 2019, Marriott Bonvoy's redemption pricing will be divided into three tiers of rates: Peak, Off-Peak, and Standard. Under the new demand-based rewards pricing system, the fewest number of points a member will need for a free night is 5,000, during “Off-Peak” periods. Standard rates will stay at their current redemption levels—beginning at 7,500 points—while Peak rates will begin at 10,000 points per night and can’t be more than 15,000 points higher than the Standard rate for the hotel. Travelers looking to redeem points can expect to still see Standard rates a majority of the time, according to Marriott. Check Marriott Bonvoy's award chart to see the number of points needed for a hotel stay. For travelers who have made reservations prior to September 14 but are traveling after the new rules go into effect, Marriott will honor the original rate and even give you some points back if the rate drops to Off-Peak pricing. (If the rate jumps to Peak pricing, though, you’re off the hook, and do not have to pay Peak price.) PointSavers Awards offer additional discounts for stays across the Marriott portfolio; the best part is that if they are available, the discount gets automatically applied at Marriott.com or via the app.

Members can combine cash and points for stays (great for those with smaller points balances), but the Cash + Points program will be impacted by the new redemption pricing policy that goes into effect in September. Also, if you redeem points for four nights, the fifth night is free. Marriott has a special partnership with United through RewardsPlus. Register your United frequent flyer number to enjoy a bonus when transferring miles and points between programs, get the opportunity to earn miles while staying with the Marriott portfolio of brands, and receive reciprocal elite status between MileagePlus and Marriott Bonvoy programs. Here is a mix of some of the newest Marriott Bonvoy brands to be aware of, as well as how the iconic names are evolving. Use this guide to figure out which hotels best suit your travel personality—and where you should book, whether you’re earning or spending points. Marriott Hotels As the flagship brand, Marriott Hotels says it has been on a mission to “leave guests motivated and inspired with their travels” by adding new features like a partnership with TED Talks for exclusive content in the guest rooms. It is testing such innovations as streaming or on-demand video aerobics classes in hotel gyms and meeting spaces with kitchens decked out with LG appliances, so guests can socialize during breaks. Cities large and small are in the property portfolio, including the historic Marriott Mena House at the foot of the Egyptian pyramids near Cairo and the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, the largest hotel in Thailand. Courtesy of Courtyard by Marriott The Courtyard by Marriott in Guatemala City Courtyard by Marriott Among the fastest growing of Marriott’s brands, there are 1,000 Courtyard properties in 46 countries, and the company says more than 50 percent of the upcoming hotels are planned for overseas destinations. Designed for the business traveler, Courtyard by Marriott fits between full-service and value-focused properties. Regionally inspired decor, inventive grab-and-go dining with rotating menus, and touch-screen GoBoards in the lobby with local news and information are highlights of new Courtyard properties in cities like Hangzhou, China, and Guatemala City. Residence Inn by Marriott While designed for long-stay guests (defined as more than five nights), the brand is popular with families looking for extra space or kitchenettes. Its third largest property is the Residence Inn London Kensington, an ideal example of the brand’s expansion into dual business and leisure markets. For business travelers across the globe, a third of the room nights are in the extended stay category, according to Janis Milham, the global brand leader for Marriott’s Classic Select brands, and Residence Inn is among the largest brands in the extended stay sector. Hotels tack on amenities like free breakfast and laundry facilities, plus free wine and appetizer hours many evenings of the week. Sheraton This is one of Marriott’s biggest brands, and according to senior vice president Julius Robinson, Sheraton has the largest international footprint, with properties close to well-known locations like New York’s Times Square and Edinburgh Castle. Sheraton is undergoing a brand overhaul, and the updated ones will have lobbies with a “town square” atmosphere, including the popular Link@Sheraton coworking spaces with access to computers and printers. Sheraton will soon add more high-tech services where guests can order drinks or make special requests from staff via the iPads or apps. Courtesy of W Hotels The W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal W Hotels