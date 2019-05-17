Puerto Rico’s Iconic Caribe Hilton Is Reborn Post-Hurricane Maria

In yet another symbol that Puerto Rico is coming back strong in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, the famous Caribe Hilton has reopened following a $150 million, 15-month restoration.

Known as the birthplace of the piña colada, the resort dates back to 1949 and was Hilton’s first hotel to open outside the continental United States. The legendary piña colada, according to Hilton, was created by a Caribe Hilton bartender, Ramón “Monchito” Marrero, in 1954. Marrero reportedly continued to make and serve the cocktail for more than three decades. And the piña colada was ultimately declared the official drink of Puerto Rico.

Courtesy of Hilton Caribe Hilton, the birthplace of the piña colada, first opened in 1949.

Following its opening, the Caribe Hilton, which was then a 300-room luxury beachfront property, became the place to see and be seen, welcoming celebs, politicians, and royalty over the years.

But just as it was symbol of midcentury glamour, it also became a symbol of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017 after the property was so severely damaged during the storm that it was forced to close.

Courtesy of Hilton The reimagined rooms at the Caribe Hilton are modern, bright, and airy.

Now, the Caribe Hilton has reopened with 652 rooms and 96 studios and villas following an extensive renovation. The refreshed rooms look bright and modern, as do the common areas. The resort has been reimagined in a totally contemporary style with only the vintage signage still giving a gentle nod to its 70-year past.

