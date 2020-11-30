9 Favorite Luxury Hotels That Actually Opened in 2020

Yes, some new hotels did open in 2020. Be inspired by these beautiful new properties in Botswana, Switzerland, California, Japan, and more.

Last December, I wrote a story about the luxury hotel openings I was most excited for in 2020. To read it now, it’s almost comical how blissfully unaware I was—how we all were—of what 2020 would actually look like. There is actually great news for hotel enthusiasts: Despite the challenges COVID posed, several beautiful new luxury properties did open this year. I’ve chosen my favorites that combine personalized services and high-end amenities with connection to the neighborhoods the hotels are in, the local cultures, and the natural environment. Whether you’re dreaming of a trip to Spain, Botswana, Japan, or California, make these hotels your home base. Four Seasons Hotel, Madrid Neighborhood: City Center Highlights: all-day rooftop dining, menu by Spanish celebrity chef Dani Garcia, and the city’s largest spa While Four Seasons has welcomed other new hotels this year—a landmark Embarcadero property in San Francisco and a second location in Tokyo, in the Otemachi district—it’s the Madrid location that’s especially exciting. The chain’s first hotel in Spain benefits from a prime location (right in the city center, just a 15-minute walk from Retiro Park and the Prado Museum) and historic architecture (the hotel consists of seven buildings, the oldest dating to 1887). It also has all-day rooftop dining overlooking the city, a pool terrace, and a 15,000-square-foot spa over four levels—the city’s largest spa. “This is a game-changer, as Madrid needed more luxury product with name recognition,” says travel advisor Steve Harris.

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts A look inside the new Four Seasons Hotel, Madrid La Réserve Eden au Lac, Zurich Neighborhood: City center, near Zurich Opera House Highlights: rooftop Peruvian Japanese dining, lakeside location, Philippe Starck design Zurich’s city culture is often characterized by efficiency and innovation, but when I stayed at La Réserve Eden au Lac, a 40-room Philippe Starck redesign of a historic hotel, this past May, I loved how this new hotel showcased its beautiful lake culture—water sports, work-life balance—more than anything else. From my bed, overlooking Lake Zurich, I felt like I was on a boat myself—and it gave new life to Zurich, a city I consider a second home. And that’s the point—the design feels like you’re on a sophisticated yacht, with nautical paintings and mahogany panels throughout. The top-floor restaurant, the Peruvian Japanese La Muña, is already a local favorite, with panoramic lake and city views from its terrace, and a classically Swiss cozy, wood-beamed interior. La Réserve, with locations in Paris, Geneva, and Ramatuelle, keeps being one of the top boutique luxury brands to watch.



Photo by Gregoire Gardette One of the best views in Zurich, from atop the new La Réserve Eden au Lac Camp Sarika by Amangiri Neighborhood: Canyon Point, southern Utah Highlights: year-round luxury tents from Aman, sleeping amid Utah canyons Amangiri, surrounded by 100 acres of canyons in southern Utah (the closest airport is in tiny Page, Arizona, 25 minutes away) has drawn adventure and wellness seekers since it opened in 2009. Camp Sarika’s opening is significant in the luxury space as the first year-round tented accommodation in the United States, offering 10 private canvas pavilions made from recycled plastic bottles, each with an outdoor deck and plunge pool—plus private firepits and fireside dining. “The resort is always sold out,” says Judy Perl of Judy Perl Travel, “so it will allow more guests to experience Amangiri by increasing the number of keys, which is especially great.” Courtesy of Aman All 10 pavilions come with a private pool at Camp Sarika in Utah. Xigera Safari Lodge, Botswana Location: Moremi Game Reserve, Botswana Highlights: artwork sourced from nearly 80 African artists, a Tata Harper spa, excursions on the Okavango Delta

Making a new luxury lodge in Africa stand out is challenging, but Xigera Safari Lodge, on the Moremi Game Reserve in Botswana, hits all the high notes as the shiniest new offering in a rising African destination. Run by the Travel Corporation’s Tollman family, the sustainably built lodge has design inspired by the Okavango Delta spearheaded by Toni Tollman, director of design, and the first Tata Harper spa (known for nontoxic and organic products) in Africa. Each of the 12 suites—including one two-bedroom family suite on two small islands in the water reserve—and public areas will feature artwork by leading African artists. And the Tollmans really do take sustainability seriously—they built the Xigera Energy Centre to meet more than 95 percent of their energy needs. The Travel Corporation, today with 42 travel brands, including Red Carnation and Contiki, started in Africa, and it has been the Tollmans’ lifelong dream to open this lodge—a full-circle coming home story for the family and brand. International air travel will open to Botswana as of December 1, and travelers must present a negative COVID test taken within three days of arrival. One&Only Mandarina Location: Riviera Nayarit, Mexico Highlights: tropical tree house accommodations, an impressive kids’ club, dining spearheaded by a French Mexican chef The newest One&Only, built cliffside in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit, is massive—105 tree houses and ocean-facing villas in a tropical rain forest, with a 40,000-square-foot kids’ club, and casual to fancy dining focused on local product and flavor. “It brings something completely different to this market, a Bali-meets-Mexico feel, with private, very well-appointed villas built into the jungle, each with its own pool,” says advisor Steve Harris, who visited during the opening week. His other insider tips? It’s under the same ownership as the Mayakoba complex (which includes a Fairmont, a Rosewood, and a Banyan Tree hotel) in Riviera Maya, and they’re about to finish a polo field and equestrian center adjacent to the property, along with a beach club and restaurant to be shared with the Rosewood Mandarina, which just started construction. “The new highway will also cut airport transfer time from Puerto Vallarta from around 70 to 40 minutes once completed,” Harris says. Courtesy of One&Only Mandarina Stay in a treetop with a private plunge pool at One&Only Mandarina in Riviera Nayarit. Montage Healdsburg Location: Sonoma wine country, California Highlights: floor to ceiling glass in the common spaces for the best views, crab rolls and grilled seafood at the pool, a yoga garden surrounded by vineyards at the spa The Montage Healdsburg, a Preferred Hotel, will give “new exposure and notoriety to an area of California wine country,” says Harris. “It’s the only truly luxury property in a beautiful small town that produces great wine. It also shares a zip code with the now famous Single Thread farm, restaurant, and inn.” Sustainability was front of mind when building the hotel’s 130 bungalow-style rooms and common spaces—the landscape includes 13 acres of vineyards and is adjacent to family-owned Jordan Winery in the Alexander Valley. There will also be three restaurants, including an upscale poolside grill and signature French restaurant Hazel Hill, an 11,500-square-foot Spa Montage, a zero-edge resort pool, an apiary, and priority guided access to the region’s best winery tours, hiking, and culture. Families receive a treat upon check-in—the hotel partnered with mom-owned organic skincare brand bāeo for a planet-based amenity kit, including geranium and lemon-scented shampoo and bath wash and a body butter made with avocado and olive oil. Opens December 12. Singita Sabora, Grumeti Reserve Location: Grumeti Reserve, Tanzania Highlights: prime migration viewing, a gourmet deli, a new experience from beloved brand Singita Singita Sabora Tented Camp is a completely new camp in Tanzania’s Grumeti Reserve, though it keeps the same name as the prior camp that was knocked down entirely. “From what I’ve seen,” says Judy Perl, “the reimagination is absolutely stunning, securing its place as one of the ultimate lodges in Tanzania.” Out of all the hotels on this list, this is the one where I would choose to go and feel restored—something we all need this year. The nine suites include private dining areas and decks to practice yoga, pilates, or just quiet meditation or reflection. There is a “Guest Deli” with baskets and fridges full of gourmet treats, evoking the best kind of camp feeling. And of course, you’ll see the best of the best in wildlife viewing—it’s set on the Great Wildebeest Migration route.



Courtesy of Singita Stock up on gourmet snacks at Singita Grumeti Reserve. Hotel Mitsui, Kyoto Neighborhood: City center, opposite Nijo-jo Castle Highlights: the onsen (hot springs) experience, wood-fired pizzas, the historical location in Kyoto

