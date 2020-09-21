How Can Hotels Stay Ecofriendly in a Highly Sanitized World?

Can hotels keep travelers—and the earth—safe at the same time during a pandemic?

share this article

“Sprayed down.” “Hospital-grade disinfectants.” “Stringent cleaning protocols.” As hotels started to come out with their COVID-19-related safety measures (and these pristine cleanliness phrases) this spring, the word “carcinogenic” passed through my mind. Weren’t the hotels I was staying in clean before? I pictured drones spraying chemicals in rooms and onto guest beds. I have an active imagination, though cleaning drones aren’t so farfetched. I actually smelled the “clean” in a few lobbies I entered, which made me sneeze—not a good look during a pandemic. The notion that hospital-grade products were being used across common spaces wasn’t quite as reassuring as it was likely meant to be. The hotel industry has gone to great lengths to make us feel at home away from home—before the pandemic, and doubly so now as travel dwindles. It’s a lesser-of-two-evils scenario regarding public health, says one expert. “A potential exposure to the coronavirus is more likely to cause you an immediate problem than a very modest exposure to a carcinogen,” says Stephani Robson, senior lecturer at the Cornell School of Hotel Administration, who specializes in operations, technology, and design.

Article continues below advertisement

But it’s not just cleaning products that are less environmentally sound. At many hotels I’ve stayed at, salt and pepper shakers are gone, replaced by tiny single-use plastic ones. Condiments, oils, and vinegars are no longer served in bottles on the table, but distributed—fast-food style—in little packets. In the salon at one hotel I visited, everything is now plastic, including the stylists’ aprons and customer capes. Has the industry (quietly) abandoned all the (very public) statements about eliminating single-use plastics? And if so, for how long? An unfortunate truth: Pandemic or not, sometimes sustainability costs more. “Thinking short-term will not help the hospitality industry in the end,” says Costas Christ, founder of Beyond Green Travel. “It’s cheaper to buy single use plastics and throw them away than it is to spend a bit more for compostable and biodegradable coffee cups and utensils. It’s cheaper to run a septic pipe off your beach resort than to invest in a proper waste filtration system to protect the ocean from pollution. We need to move to a profit and loss business model that includes the costs for protecting the environment.” Environmental preservation costs more, but it’s more important than ever to continue on the gains the hotel industry has made in recent years, like investing in renewable energy sources, eliminating plastic water bottles, and projects like Fairmont’s Bee Sustainable Program with rooftop beehives. “A hotel could choose among a slew of disposable items made of more ecofriendly cornstarch versus plastic,” says Christ. “What’s the difference? A single-use plastic cup might cost a few pennies and the compostable cup may cost 15 cents. But thinking short-term by putting profits before environmental damage will only hurt the travel industry as more people begin to understand the direct connection between our personal health and well-being and planetary health and well-being. We cannot have one without the other.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement