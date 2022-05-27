A number of hiking trails in North and South Lake Tahoe provide scenic adventures for visitors.

Lake Tahoe is often called the “Jewel of the Sierras,” for good reason. Not only is it a proverbial jewel in the otherwise rugged 250-mile-long Sierra Nevada mountain range, but from above, Tahoe looks like an actual sapphire sparkling in the cradle of snow-capped mountains. That’s especially true when viewed from one of the surrounding peaks nearly 10,000 feet above sea level. Many summer visitors spend their days lounging at the beach or enjoying lakeside hotels, but hikers willing to go the extra mile, pun intended, will find plenty of trails, including sections of the famous Pacific Crest Trail. Hikers will love the cooler temperatures, fields of wildflowers, minimal bugs, and lakes like Aloha and Marlette that dot the region’s high-elevation trails in the summer. North Lake Tahoe hiking trails Easy: Picnic Rock Distance: 3.1 miles

Elevation gain : +/- 738 feet

Go for: Max reward, minimal effort

Many visitors to Tahoe are lured by photos of the “Monkey Rock” Trail in Incline Village, Nevada, but the best easy trail is just across the California border in Kings Beach. The Picnic Rock trail leads to a series of massive, mostly flat boulders above the trees, offering a perfect place for a picnic in the sun while looking out on the north shore. On most days, you can see the long, narrow ski runs of Heavenly Mountain Resort, 22 miles away. It’s busy, but far less busy than sandy and dry Monkey Rock. Trailhead map Moderate: Mount Judah Loop Distance : 5.1 miles with offshoot

Elevation gain : +/- 1,220 feet

Go for: Historic sites and perfect sunsets

Mount Judah Loop is a somewhat rocky hike starting near the highest point of the old Lincoln Highway, the first U.S. transcontinental highway route. The trailhead is marked on GoogleMaps and on the ground. It climbs Donner Summit, crossing Sugarbowl Resort (home of California’s first ski lift) and looking down on the railway tunnels, carved by hand in the 1860s. The summits of both Judah and Donner have historical signs to mark where westward emigrants crossed during the Gold Rush, and the sunset views over Donner Lake from the Donner Summit offshoot are well worth the extra .3-mile scramble. Trailhead map Challenging: Donner Summit to Granite Chief

Distance : 18 miles, point to point

Elevation gain : 2,962 feet

Go for : All-day mountain views Palisades Tahoe may be primarily known for skiing, but it’s equally gorgeous in summer. While several hikes start and end near the resort, a hard but beautiful route starts on Donner Summit, traversing the Sierra Crest to Palisades. Descend via the scenic Granite Chief Trail, and plan to have dinner in the Palisades Village before returning to Donner Summit for your car. Trailhead map Photo by Kelsey Fox/Shutterstock The Angora Lakes trail is fairly easy, and you can jump right into the water to cool off in the summer months. South Lake Tahoe hiking trails Easy: Angora Lakes Distance : 1.2 miles

Gain : 226 feet

Go for: Wildflowers and cliff jumping

Skip the ridiculously crowded Cave Rock, Emerald Bay, or Eagle Falls hikes and head near the far end of Fallen Leaf Lake to Angora Lakes. The short trail leads to two alpine lakes in a valley dotted with wildflowers well into early July. Bring a swimsuit to jump in the lakes after you’ve finished spotting blooms like bright purple lupines and vivid red snow plants. Trailhead map Moderate: Meek’s Bay to Crag Lake

Distance : 9.8 miles

Elevation gain : 1,243 feet

Go for : Lush forest and a mountain swim



Pack your swimsuit for this long hike from Meek’s Bay to Crag Lake, because your reward at the end are two sunny, gorgeous alpine lakes. The first mile is along a dusty fire road, but don’t be deterred. Once under the towering pines, your route mirrors Meek’s Creek and is one of the most lush trails in Tahoe, even during the peak of summer. It’s a long hike, but the elevation gain is evenly distributed and the trail mostly shaded. Trailhead map Challenging: Mount Tallac Distance : 10.5 miles

Elevation gain : 3,274 feet

Go for : The best views of Tahoe without a plane Mount Tallac isn’t the tallest peak in the Tahoe basin—that honor goes to 10,886-foot Freel Peak—but it offers arguably the best unobstructed views of the lake. The long hike starts by curving around Fallen Leaf Lake before twisting into Desolation Wilderness and climbing to the rocky summit more than 3,000 feet above Lake Tahoe. Start early both to beat the afternoon heat and find parking. Trailhead map Bonus hikes: Though both can be prohibitively crowded on summer weekends, if you’re in Tahoe in the fall or looking for a midweek hike, consider one of these highly rated hikes. The lake-hugging Rubicon Trail passes numerous small coves on its way from DL Bliss State Park to Emerald Bay State Park, and the Lam Watah Nature Trail has interpretive signage detailing the area’s Indigenous, industrial, and tourism history. Both are extremely popular and parking is nearly impossible if you arrive after 8 a.m. on a weekend. Photo by Raimy Roams/Shutterstock The Lake Tahoe region is prone to wildfires, so check conditions before heading out. Lake Tahoe hiking need-to-knows

