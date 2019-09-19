This Cruise Line Offers Unique Access to UNESCO Sites

The best way to visit numerous UNESCO World Heritage sites and gain insider access and insights to them may be from the comfort of a luxurious cruise ship.



High-end cruise line Seabourn recently extended its partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), a union that offers guests on Seabourn’s luxe sailings the opportunity to not only visit dozens of UNESCO sites but also often get exclusive admission or expert commentary about them.

Seabourn’s roster of World Heritage visits includes some 250 shore excursions to more than 170 UNESCO designated sites around the world. Those include its Seabourn Discovery Tours, shore excursions that offer special access to World Heritage sites or to aspects of them. There is an additional charge to book these tours, and the fee includes a small donation to UNESCO’s World Heritage Fund. Guests can also opt for the Seabourn World Heritage Tours, which are more standard shore excursions to UNESCO sites for which there is also an added charge that includes a donation to the organization’s fund.

So, what kind of exclusive access to these historical places do Seabourn passengers get? At the megalithic temples of Malta, for example, passengers are greeted by the curator of Malta’s National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta, who escorts them on a visit of the temple site as well as of the National Museum of Archaeology. This excursion is available on several Seabourn cruises, including the 34-day Empires of Antiquity from Dubai to Barcelona.

