The Best British Virgin Island Resorts for Any Kind of Trip

The diverse archipelago of the British Virgin Islands makes for a dreamy vacation any time of the year. But a trip is often only as good as the hotel where you stay. The BVI’s bevy of stellar lodging options means you can choose a home base that ideally suits your needs in this Caribbean hotspot. Consisting of more than 60 mountainous islands, along with mysterious cays and uninhabited islets, the destination is home to awe-inspiring hikes, succulent seafood, and world-renowned boating. It’s also ideal to simply lay by the beach, disconnect, and completely unwind. To help you plan your visit, here are seven of our all-time favorite accommodations tailored to different types of paradise-seekers.

A family-friendly stay at the Bitter End Yacht Club

The right hotel can be a boon for those traveling with children, helping with challenges and demands so parents can enjoy more of their warm-weather escape. Resorts like the Bitter End Yacht Club offer a wide array of on-site activities to keep kiddos occupied. These include beach games like volleyball and cornhole, as well as watersports such as sailing, paddleboarding, and kayaking. Accommodations are also kid-friendly with your choice of beach bungalows or marina-side lofts, all constructed with private terraces and more than enough room for everyone to kick back, relax, and stretch their sand-dusted feet.

Book romance at Rosewood Little Dix Bay

The dock at Rosewood Little Dix Bay. Courtesy of Rosewood Dix Little Bay

Whether you’re a newlywed or celebrating 50 years of marriage, Rosewood Little Dix Bay is a respite for couples with idyllic oceanside rooms, suites, and villas, in addition to an abundance of offerings designed for bonding. Beyond side-by-side outdoor massages at Sense Spa, guests can take a sailing trip to one of seven secluded beaches for an afternoon of private sunbathing, swimming, and snorkeling. Cap the day off with an intimate garden dinner, complete with a private table decorated with candles and indigenous flowers and entrees like herb-crusted mahi mahi and coconut milk curry with caramelized plantains.

Group accommodations at Oil Nut Bay

Oil Nut Bay features ocean views. Courtesy of Oil Nut Bay

Instead of squeezing friends or family into standard hotel rooms, opt for a cliff or oceanside villa at Oil Nut Bay. This expansive resort, famed for its postcard-worthy views and accommodations of varying sizes and price points, is well-suited for larger parties who prefer a more home-like environment with full kitchens, living spaces, outdoor showers, and private pools. You’ll also have a personal golf cart included with your stay to take advantage of all the area’s amenities, including a Beach Club with a restaurant, three cascading pools, and a Marina Village with boutique shops and a café.

Reserve the all-inclusive The Aerial, BVI

The Aerial, BVI is an all-inclusive hotel in the British Virgin Islands. Courtesy of The Aerial, BVI

For those who prefer not to worry about additional trip costs, The Aerial, BVI provides one of the islands’ most robust all-inclusive programs that covers private transportation to and from the EIS airport, breakfast, lunch, canapes, and dinner (including alcoholic beverages), as well as all island, beach, and wellness experiences. Rooms also have unique designs with exposed wood, stone, and oversized windows to connect you more closely to nature in the resort’s home of Buck Island. To immerse yourself more deeply in the environment, book one of the two open-air, teepee-style accommodations with thatched roofs—the one named “Abundance” has sunrise and sunset ocean views.

The luxurious Peter Island Resort

A beachfront room at Peter Island Resort. Courtesy of Peter Island Resort

After a six-year closure for repairs, the beloved Peter Island and its iconic namesake property, Peter Island Resort, returned in full force, attracting yacht owners and other worldwide fans. Complemented by the natural beauty of surrounding jagged cliffs and unobscured sunsets, the hotel has a steakhouse restaurant, pool, and its crown jewel, the Spa at Peter Island. It’s complete with a private beach, fitness center, and cliffside jacuzzi where guests can take in the sights and sounds of waves crashing against the rocky shore. Along with rentable mansions built into the hills, the resort’s newly renovated row of beachside villas is an attractive, more affordable alternative.

Accessible rates at Sugar Mill Hotel

Save without sacrificing quality at the Sugar Mill Hotel. Known for some of the region’s best cuisine (thanks to two award-winning restaurants), the 24-room property has its own white-sand beach, snorkeling reef, spa, and an optional all-inclusive supplement with a champagne picnic lunch and catamaran tour. Plus, nightly rates averaging less than $400 per night are significantly less than other area lodges.

Choose adventure at Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina

If your idea of a perfect vacation involves keeping your heart racing, consider Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina. The boutique-style property specializes in one-of-a-kind, adrenaline-inducing excursions on and off the island, such as snorkeling, diving, sailing, and hiking. Then, for some downtime, book a treatment or two at Ixora Spa, where the gentle breeze and tropical scents will help prepare you for the next day’s adventures.